Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: iPhone 11 At Its Lower Ever Price Of Rs 38,999

The Amazon Great Indian Festival sale is all set to go live for non-prime members on October 3. The sale, that has already gone live for Amazon Prime subscribers, is said to bring some of the best discounts and offers on products from different brands across categories. For those of you who have things to buy like a smartphone or a laptop, now is the time. Many people go for a smartphone upgrade, and what better than an iPhone 11 at its lowest ever price? The iPhone 11, that was launched in 2019 is being sold for under Rs 40,000 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. The smartphone was launched in India at a price of Rs 68,300 but is usually available for sale around the price of Rs 60,000 or below on platforms like Amazon and Flipkart.

This is the first time the iPhone 11 is going for sale for under Rs 40,000 since its launch two years back. The iPhone 11 is priced at Rs 38,999 for the 64GB variant during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. Apart from this, users can get an exchange offer of up to Rs 15,000. The iPhone 11, however, is not eligible for the 10 percent HDFC Bank discount that Amazon has launched during the Great Indian Festival sale.

The iPhone 11, launched in 2019, comes with a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina LCD display with IP68 water and dust resitance. The smartphone is powered by Apple in-house A15 Bionic chipset and comes with a dual rear camera setup that includes a 12-megapixel ultra wide lens and a 12-megapixel wide angle lens.

