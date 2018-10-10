Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is Live: Top 5 Gadgets You Can Buy

Amazon Great Indian Festival is now live. Amazon says it has the biggest selection and deals on smartphones, large appliances & TVs and consumer electronics this year. Across product ranges. The Amazon.in sale will offer 10% extra cashback on prepaid orders on any product above Rs 6,000. Also, there is a 10% instant discount on SBI debit and credit card users. There is 'No Cost EMI' option from Amazon Pay along with exchange offers. Amazon is offering one year extended warranty on refrigerators, washing machines and TVs. The new warranty will start once the manufacturing warranty expires. First-time buyers will get free shipping on their first purchase. Here are the top gadgets picks from this sale.Apple iPhone X (64GB) will be available at Rs 69,999. Amazon will also offer No Cost EMI starting at Rs 7,777 per month. Also, buyers can get an additional 10% discount by paying through SBI credit/debit card. Cashback worth Rs 2,300 on BookMyShow, Swiggy, Yatra and UrbanClap apps. Other offers include an exchange offer and an extra cashback worth Rs. 1,000 in your Amazon Pay wallet that is valid only for today.Samsung Galaxy S9 will be available at Rs 42,990 (64GB variant) and Rs 44,990 (128GB variant), down from Rs 64,900 and Rs 68,900 respectively. There is the option of "No Cost EMI" starting at Rs 4,777 per month along with extra Rs 3,000 discount on exchange. Galaxy S9+ 64GB option priced at Rs 58,999, down from the Rs 64,900 price tag.The Amazon Echo is down to Rs. 6,999 (MRP Rs. 9,999) while the third-generation Echo Dot is available at Rs. 2,999 (MRP Rs. 4,499). The bigger Amazon Echo Plus speaker is down to Rs. 11,999 (MRP Rs. 14,999) and the Echo Spot, which comes with a display, is available now at Rs. 10,999 (MRP Rs. 12,999).Amazon Fire TV Stick streaming dongle that lets you access Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and Hotstar among other leading platforms, is available with offers up to Rs 1,000. The dongle is originally priced at Rs 3,999.OnePlus 6 can be purchased for Rs 5,000 less than its original price of Rs 34,999 during this Amazon Great Indian festival. The Rs 5,000 discount on the OnePlus 6 is going to be available on the base variant that comes with 64GB internal storage. The OnePlus 6 features a notched 6.28-inch full HD+ (2280 x 1080) display, with an aspect ratio of 19:9. The OnePlus 6 is the first official smartphone in India to get the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC that has a maximum clock speed of 2.8 GHz.