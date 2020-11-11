Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Last Minute Diwali Deals on Smartphones Under Rs 20,000

Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale is finally set to end after almost a month in running. The Great Indian Festival sale is in its 'finale' stage, ending on November 13. For those looking for last minute deals to meet their Diwali shopping needs, this is the right time to head to Amazon.in, as the sale lasts only for the next two more days. During the 'finale' days of the Great Indian Festival sale, Amazon is offering great deals on smartphones like the OnePlus 7T, Samsung Galaxy M31, Samsung Galaxy S10 series, and more.

The last few days of Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale will offer users a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs 1,500 with SBI credit cards on orders above Rs 5,000 in value. Further, the e-commerce giant claims up to 20 percent additional savings via exclusive offers on a range of products. Smartphones under the Rs 20,000 range are one of the most popular segment in India, and Amazon has announced great deals like Rs 2,000 Amazon Pay cashback along with exchange offers on smartphones in the sub-Rs 20,000 segment. Here are some of the best deals buyers can avail on smartphones under Rs 20,000:

1. Redmi Note 9 Pro Max

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max has been priced at Rs 15,999 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant during the final three days on Amazon, a Rs 3,000 discount from the original Rs 18,999 pricetag. Over that, Amazon is also offering no-cost EMI and an exchange offers with up to Rs 11,200 discount. Apart from that, Amazon Prime members can avail a 5 percent cashback on using the Amazon ICICI Bank credit card. Non-Prime member will get a 3 percent cashback on using Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit cards. Similarly, upon using Amazon Pay UPI, buyers can avail up to Rs 150 cashback (valid once per customer on 1st Amazon Pay UPI transaction on App). As a partner offer, buyers of the Redmi Note 9 Pro max will get double data for Rs 298 and Rs 398 Prepaid recharges only. Offer is valid for first 10 recharges or first 10 months whichever is earlier, from 48 hours of Airtel SIM insertion in the offer eligible handset.

2. Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime Edition

The Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime Edition has been listed at a price of Rs 16,499 as against the Rs 18,699 sticker price - a Rs 2,200 discount. Apart from the 10 percent cashback on SBI credit cards, Amazon is offering an additional Rs 2,000 Amazon Pay cashback on the Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime Edition with prepaid orders. Amazon is also offering no-cost EMI and an exchange offers with up to Rs 11,200 discount. Apart from that, Amazon Prime members can avail a 5 percent cashback on using the Amazon ICICI Bank credit card. Non-Prime member will get a 3 percent cashback on using Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit cards. Similarly, upon using Amazon Pay UPI, buyers can avail up to Rs 150 cashback (valid once per customer on 1st Amazon Pay UPI transaction on App). Furthermore, Samsung M31 Prime Edition buyers will also get a complimentary Prime membership on Amazon.

3. Vivo S1 Pro

With a Rs 20,990 sticker price, the Vivo S1 Pro is available at a discounted price of Rs 18,990 during the final days of Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale. Apart from the Rs 2,000 dicount, Amazon is also offering the 10 percent discount on SBI credit card and an additional Rs 2,000 off on exchange, at up to Rs 13,200. Further, Amazon is offering no-cost EMI and Amazon Prime members can avail a 5 percent cashback on using the Amazon ICICI Bank credit card. Non-Prime member will get a 3 percent cashback on using Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit cards. Similarly, upon using Amazon Pay UPI, buyers can avail up to Rs 150 cashback (valid once per customer on 1st Amazon Pay UPI transaction on App). Furthermore, Vivo S21 Pro buyers will get up to Rs 250 off on their first Amazon Pay Later transaction.

4. Vivo S20 SE

The Vivo S20 SE is being sold at Rs 20,990 during Amazon's Great Indian Sale's 'finale' days. This is a Rs 4,000 discount from the smartphone's Rs 24,990 sticker price. Like the Vivo S1 Pro, the Vivo S20 SE is also available at an additional Rs 2,000 off on exchange apart from the 10 percent (up to Rs 1,500) discount on using an SBI credit card. Amazon Prime members can avail a 5 percent cashback on using the Amazon ICICI Bank credit card. Non-Prime member will get a 3 percent cashback on using Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit cards. Similarly, upon using Amazon Pay UPI, buyers can avail up to Rs 150 cashback (valid once per customer on 1st Amazon Pay UPI transaction on App). Furthermore, buyers will get up to Rs 250 off on their first Amazon Pay Later transaction.

5. Oppo F17

The Oppo F17 is also available at a price of Rs 16,990 - a Rs 4,000 discount as compared to its sticker price of Rs 20,990. Like the extra Rs 2,000 off on exchange on Vivo smartphones and Rs 2,000 Amazon Pay cashback on Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime Edition, the Oppo F17 buyers will get up to 70 percent guaranteed exchange value along with the 10 percent (up to Rs 1,500) discount on SBI credit cards. Buyers can exchange their Oppo F17 till up to 12 months after purchase for a 70 percent value. Furthermore, there is a 7 percent exchange bonus offer on the purchase of Oppo F17 on Amazon. Amazon Prime members can avail a 5 percent cashback on using the Amazon ICICI Bank credit card. Non-Prime member will get a 3 percent cashback on using Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit cards. Similarly, upon using Amazon Pay UPI, buyers can avail up to Rs 150 cashback (valid once per customer on 1st Amazon Pay UPI transaction on App). Furthermore, buyers will get up to Rs 250 off on their first Amazon Pay Later transaction.