Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Live: Top 5 Gadgets You Can Buy

Amazon is back with the “Amazon Great Indian Sale”, just days after the exciting previous sale finished. This time around, there are discounts and exciting offers, with as much as 80% off on major brands and categories. The Amazon Mobile Sale has even more discounts and offers, including on smartphones such as the OnePlus 6, Redmi Note 6, Redmi Note 6 Pro, Realme 2, Realme 2 Pro and more. Not just fresh deals, but there are mobile exchange offers as well to provide instant discounts to buyers. Amazon is offering up to Rs 2,000 cashback select Amazon Pay partner merchants like Swiggy, MakeMyTrip, Freshmenu and Eazydiner by shopping on the Amazon shopping app and paying through any online payment method. Here are some of the interesting deals to look atThe 128GB variant of OnePlus 6 is now available at the Great Indian Festival Sale for Rs 34,999. One can get this device for as low as Rs 32,999 (appx) including CITI Bank 10% discount. The OnePlus 6 features a notched 6.28-inch full HD+ (2280 x 1080) display, with an aspect ratio of 19:9. The OnePlus 6 is the first official smartphone in India to get the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC that has a maximum clock speed of 2.8 GHz. This is what makes the OnePlus 6 a super fast smartphone as well. Along with the flagship Qualcomm processor, the OnePlus 6 comes backed its two RAM options of 6GB and 8GB and storage variants of 64GB, 128GB and 256 GB. This combination depends on the variant that you will choose.Xiaomi Redmi Y2 64GB model will be available for Rs 9,999 along with additional INR 500 as Amazon Pay cashback on prepaid orders, 6 months No Cost EMI and Free screen protection. The Redmi Y2 features a 5.99-inch HD+ display with a tall 18:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 625 processor and packs a 3,080 mAh battery. The device houses a dual rear camera setup with a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. Further, it has a 16-megapixel sensor on the front with supports features such as AI Portrait Mode, AI Smart Beauty, Front HDR, and Face Unlock. Xiaomi Redmi Y2 also supports Group Portrait selfie mode. Redmi Y2 dual rear cameras come with large 1.25-micron pixels for better for low-light photography, claims Xiaomi. Redmi Y2 runs MIUI 9.5, which is based on Android Oreo.The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 that was launched last year at a price of Rs 67,900, is now available at the sale for Rs 43,900. he Samsung Galaxy Note 8 sports a 6.3-inch Quad HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity display, which was first featured in the Galaxy S8 and S8+. It is powered by Exynos 8895 SoC. The smartphone runs the latest Android 7.1.1 Nougat OS and carries a 6GB RAM, along with 64GB/128GB/256GB of internal storage (expandable up to 256GB), depending upon the market. The Galaxy Note 8 draws its juice from a 3,300 mAh battery which comes with wireless charging support and Qualcomm 2.0 fast-charging capability. Connectivity options on the Samsung flagship include hybrid dual SIM connectivity, Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C support and more.Redmi 6 Pro will be available for Rs 10,999 with an additional Rs 1,000 discount on exchange along with 6 months of no cost EMI option. Xiaomi Redmi 6A will be available for flash sale everyday at 12 noon. Redmi 6 Pro comes with an aluminium body housing a 5.84-inch Full HD+ display with a 19:9 aspect ratio and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 backing its operations. Memory onboard ranges from 32GB to 64GB across variants. The Redmi 6 Pro runs Android Oreo 8.1 based MIUI Global 9.6 operating system. The device is backed by a 4000 mAh battery. Additional features on the Redmi 6 Pro include a fingerprint sensor, face unlock, Mi Band unlock as well as smart unlock at trusted locations. The device offers a dedicated microSD slot along with two SIM slots.JBL Flip 3 at the sale for Rs 5,749 down from its original price of Rs 9,999. he JBL Flip 3 is a wireless music streaming device that can be connected to up to three smartphones at once. The speaker packs a 3000mAh battery that can last up to ten hours.Amazon is currently offering its Echo smart speakers at a discounted price on the Great Indian Festival sale. You can pick up the new third-generation Echo Dot at Rs. 2,999 (MRP Rs. 4,499) or if you don't mind getting the older second-generation Echo Dot at Rs. 2,449 (Rs. 4,499).