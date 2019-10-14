Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Mi A3 at About Rs 9,000 is a Solid Purchase

Looking for a good smartphone with a stock Android interface, the promise of frequent updates, a clean design, solid specifications but a conservative price tag? While we all tend to look for such a combination of factors before buying an Android smartphone, the Mi A3 almost perfectly fits this bill at the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. Typically priced at Rs 13,999, the Mi A3 is an Android One smartphone that has a decent set of specifications, and if you purchase by tonight, can be yours for anywhere between Rs 8,500 and Rs 9,500 — with a combination of all available deals.

At the ongoing sale, the Mi A3 is available at a discount of Rs 1,000 already, bringing the price down to Rs 12,999. Further, the offer page on Amazon states that ICICI Bank customers can use their credit or debit cards to avail an added discount of 10 percent upon the total cart price. The aforementioned instant discount and the bank offer can also be clubbed together with the product exchange offer, which has a range of eligible, popular older devices that can be swapped for it. As ideal buyer scenarios, we picked the four-year-old OnePlus 2 (launched in India at Rs 24,999), and an equally old Apple iPhone 6s 32GB (which you likely bought for around Rs 40,000), as possible smartphones that have served you a reasonably long usage cycle, and are up for exchange candidates simply by virtue of their age.

Chances are, if you have been using a smartphone for about three or four years, you are likely looking to swap your old device out for a new one. If you do not wish to spend a fortune on your new smartphone, swapping either the OnePlus 2 or the iPhone 6s (32GB) will fetch you exchange value of Rs 2,550 and Rs 3,700 respectively. In either case, the price of the Mi A3 comes down to about Rs 9,500 and Rs 8,500 respectively, including the bank discounts. At such prices, the Mi A3 certainly makes for a promising purchase.

The Mi A3 makes a strong case for itself based on its position in the market as an Android One device, and hence, featuring a clean Android interface. The specifications sheet of the Mi A3 includes Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, a triple camera setup headed by a 48-megapixel primary camera, a 32-megapixel front camera, a 6.1-inch AMOLED HD+ display with a waterdrop notch, a 4,030mAh battery, and Android 9.0 out of the box, with Android 10 expected some time in the near future. On this note, the Mi A3 also seems like a fine smartphone to be used as a stop-gap device for a year or two, until you are ready to splurge on a top-of-the-chain 5G smartphone.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.