The Amazon Great Indian Festival sale that started for Prime members on October 2 is now live for everyone. The sale event will go on for the entire month, the company announced earlier. At the sale, buyers will be able to avail great discounts on products like smartphones, tablets, laptops, speakers, headphones, and other accessories. As a part of the sale, Amazon is offering up to a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs 12,750 via HDFC cards and EMI transactions and free delivery on several products. Its sale event is coinciding with the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. Let us take a look at some of the best deals during the first day of the Great Indian Festival sale 2021.

On the second day of the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale, the newly launched Samsung Galaxy M52 5G is retailing at staring Rs 25,999 instead of Rs 29,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. Customers can get additional Rs 1,000 off with coupons. Apple’s erstwhile flagship iPhone 11 is also getting a heavy discount on the base 64GB model. It is available at Rs 38,999. Deals on both Galaxy M52 5G and Apple iPhone 11 are available till the end of the day. Until yesterday, AirPods Pro were being sold (now sold out) for Rs 16,990 against the regular price tag of Rs 24,900.

Smartphone buyers at Amazon Great Indian Festival can also check the iQoo Z3 5G available at Rs 18,990, and HDFC card users can enjoy Rs 1,000 off. The OnePlus Nord CE 5G is available with deals like no-cost EMI, instant discount with HDFC credit card, and an exchange offer worth up to Rs 14,150. Its price; however, remains unchanged at Rs 24,999. Notably, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE currently carries a price tag of Rs 36,990.

The Amazon Great Indian Festival is offering temporary price cuts on its own products, like Fire TV Stick 4K for Rs 2,999 and 10th-gen Kindle with a 6-inch screen for Rs 6,299. Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi’s premium Redmi Smart TV X50 that offers 4K picture quality is retailing at Rs 32,999. The deal on the 50-inch TV will go on for the next five days.

