Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Offers on Smartphones Under Rs 30,000

The Amazon Great Indian Festival sale that started for Prime members on October 2 is live for all customers. On its Day 3, October 4, the platform is still selling several smartphones with sale deals and up to 40 percent discount. Notably, many of these smartphones include 5G connectivity that is yet to roll out in India commercially. In case, you’re looking for a 5G smartphone under Rs 30,000, you can check out this list. Readers must note that certain phone stocks during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale can be limited, and prices fluctuate throughout the event.

OnePlus Nord 2 5G: Starting with the OnePlus Nord 2 5G, it is the company’s first smartphone with a MediaTek processor. It carries a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 AI chipset and a 6.43-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. There is a triple rear camera on the OnePlus Nord 2 5G that includes a 50-megapixel primary shooter. During the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale, the phone is available for an unchanged price of Rs 29,999 but with sale deals like exchange offer, no-cost EMI, and 10 percent discount on HDFC Bank credit card (EMI transaction). (Review)

Xiaomi Mi 11X 5G: The Xiaomi Mi 11X sports a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,300 nits peak brightness. It carries the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC and a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary camera. There’s also a 4,520mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. The phone is getting a discount at the Amazon Great Indian Festival, and its price starts at Rs 26,999 for the base 6GB RAM model. (Review)

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G: Samsung’s new Galaxy M52 5G is getting a special discount during the Amazon Great Indian Festival. It is up for grabs for Rs 26,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and Rs 28,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option. The phone comes with a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ Super AMOLED Plus display with a 120Hz refresh rate and triple rear cameras. The 5,000mAh battery onboard supports 25W fast charging.

iQoo Z5 5G: Another newly launched phone, the iQoo Z5 5G, is available with deals like no-cost EMI and a 10 oercent off with HDFC Bank credit card on EMI transactions during the Amazon Great Indian Festival. With an Amazon coupon, users will get Rs 1,500 off. The base model of 8GB RAM and 128GB storage costs Rs 23,990. The iQoo Z5 5G features a 6.67-inch LCD screen and Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC, and its rear camera system houses a 64-megapixel primary sensor.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G: Amazon customers can also check out the OnePlus Nord CE 5G that is up for grabs at Rs 24,999 - the same as the original price. However, the e-commerce giant is offering sale deals like no-cost EMI and an instant discount during the Great Indian Festival sale. The phone comes with a triple rear camera setup and a 6.43-inch Fluid AMOLED screen. The OnePlus Nord CE 5G carries a 4,500mAh battery with 30W fast charging support.

