Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: OnePlus 7 Gets Discounts And Prices Start Rs 29,999
The launch of OnePlus OnePlus 7T has led to a limited time discount on the OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7.
With the arrival of OnePlus 7T, we were expecting the company to lower the price of the OnePlus 7 Pro as well as the OnePlus 7. Well, the company isn’t holding back and is now selling both the handsets at a reduced price during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. You can purchase the 6GB + 128GB variant of the OnePlus 7 at Rs 29,999 and the 8GB + 256GB variant for Rs 34,999. The more premium OnePlus 7 Pro can be purchased at Rs 44,999 for the 6GB + 128GB version, Rs 48,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant and Rs 53,999 for the 12GB + 256GB option. You can get addition exchange value of Rs 13,000, as well as no-cost EMI options. Prime members can also get 10 percent instant discount up to Rs 2,000 with SBI Credit Cards, Debit Cards and Credit Card EMI transactions. And if you spend over Rs 50,000 you can get 10 percent or up to Rs 10,000 off with SBI Credit Cards, Debit Cards and Credit Card EMI transactions. Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card users can get instant discount up to Rs 1,000.
The OnePlus 7 Pro features a 6.67-inch QHD+ (3120x1440 pixels) resolution Fluid AMOLED curved display with no notches or punch holes. It also offers a 90Hz refresh rate for a smooth experience and is HDR10+ certified. OnePlus has taken the pop-selfie camera route and the company claims that it can take 50 selfies daily for 16.5 years. The handset has a frosted glass finish at the back, an in-display fingerprint scanner, and a triple camera at the back.This smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 855 processor, up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage. The triple cameras include a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor with a telephoto lens and 16-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens. The pop-up camera includes a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 sensor. Other features include a 4,000mAh battery with Warp Charge 30 which can offer 50 percent charge in just 20 minutes. The handset will be offered in Mirror Grey, Almond and Nebula Blue colours.
The OnePlus 7 on the other hand, has a 6.41-inch display with full HD+ resolution AMOLED display with an in-screen fingerprint sensor. It features the same processor as the Pro variant, with 6GB and 8GB of RAM options with 128GB and 256GB storage, respectively. This one gets a smaller 3,700mAh battery, two rear cameras including 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor and 5-megapixel secondary sensor and a 16-megapixel selfie camera. This one will be offered in Mirror Gray, Red and Mirror Blue colour options.
