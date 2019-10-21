Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7 Selling at Slashed Prices

With less than a week left for Diwali, Amazon is yet again hosting the Great Indian Festival sale. OnePlus has been one of the most popular smartphone manufacturers on the e-commerce platform, and just like the last sale, the OnePlus 7 Pro, as well as the OnePlus 7, are available at discounted prices. You can purchase the 6GB + 128GB variant of the OnePlus 7 at Rs 29,999 and the 8GB + 256GB variant for Rs 34,999. The more premium OnePlus 7 Pro can be purchased at Rs 44,999 for the 6GB + 128GB version, Rs 48,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant and Rs 53,999 for the 12GB + 256GB option. You can get an additional exchange value of Rs 11,900, as well as no-cost EMI options.

Axis Bank, Citi Bank cardholders can get 10 percent off (up to Rs 2,000) with an additional cashback of Rs 250. Prime users of the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card users get Rs 2,000 off with 5-percent rewards points, while non-prime members get 3-percent reward points. Additionally, customers can avail no-cost EMI on select cards.

The OnePlus 7 Pro features a 6.67-inch QHD+ (3120x1440 pixels) resolution Fluid AMOLED curved display with no notches or punch holes. It also offers a 90Hz refresh rate for a smooth experience and is HDR10+ certified. OnePlus has taken the pop-selfie camera route and the company claims that it can take 50 selfies daily for 16.5 years. The handset has a frosted glass finish at the back, an in-display fingerprint scanner, and a triple camera at the back. This smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 855 processor, up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage. The triple cameras include a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor with a telephoto lens and a 16-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens. The pop-up camera includes a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 sensor. Other features include a 4,000mAh battery with Warp Charge 30 which can offer 50 percent charge in just 20 minutes. The handset will be offered in Mirror Grey, Almond and Nebula Blue colours.

The OnePlus 7 on the other hand, has a 6.41-inch display with full HD+ resolution AMOLED display with an in-screen fingerprint sensor. It features the same processor as the Pro variant, with 6GB and 8GB of RAM options with 128GB and 256GB storage, respectively. This one gets a smaller 3,700mAh battery, two rear cameras including 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor and 5-megapixel secondary sensor and a 16-megapixel selfie camera. This one will be offered in Mirror Gray, Red and Mirror Blue colour options.

