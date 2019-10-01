Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
News18 » Tech
1-min read

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: OnePlus Earns Rs 500 Crore Revenue in 2 Days

The OnePlus 7T, priced at Rs 37,999, and OnePlus TV 55Q1, priced at Rs 69,900, registered the highest sales in the premium smartphone and TV categories.

IANS

Updated:October 1, 2019, 3:44 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: OnePlus Earns Rs 500 Crore Revenue in 2 Days
Image for Representation

Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus announced that it has clocked Rs 500 crore in revenue in just two days of the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. The newly-launched OnePlus 7T (starting Rs 37,999) and OnePlus TV 55Q1 (Rs 69,900) registered the highest-ever sales in the premium smartphone and TV categories respectively. "The new OnePlus 7T and our OnePlus TVs are a result of our continued focus on building products that offer our community the perfect balance of performance and design that provides for a seamless user experience," Vikas Agarwal, General Manager, OnePlus India, said in a statement.

Driven by new product launches ahead of festival season sale, OnePlus has yet again emerged as the best-selling technology brand in the premium segment with over 100 per cent growth as compared to the previous year. "Our affordability programmes such as no-cost EMI, exchange, instant bank discounts and more, continue to enable record number of customers to upgrade to premium phones this festive season," said Manish Tiwary, Vice President - Category Management, Amazon India.

Entering the Indian TV market with a bang, Chinese tech company OnePlus last week launched "India-first" 55-inch Android TV in two variants, both with 4K QLED display, starting at Rs 69,900. OnePlus TV 55Q1 Pro will cost Rs 99,900 while OnePlus TV 55Q1 will be available for Rs 69,900. The TVs with 4K QLED display, HDR10+ support, 50W eight-speaker setup and Dolby Atmos for cinematic sound will become the central hub of a connected smart home.

The company also expanded its premium smartphone line-up with OnePlus 7T smartphone that comes with industry-leading 90Hz Fluid AMOLED display. OnePlus 7T Glacier Blue (8GB+128GB) variant costs Rs 37,999, OnePlus 7T Glacier Blue (8GB+256GB) Rs 39,999 and OnePlus 7T Frosted Silver (8GB+128GB) model will cost Rs 37,999.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram