Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Starts October 17 With Make In India & Small Seller Focus

Get ready, folks! Dust off those debit cards. Pay off those credit card bills. Get your Amazon Pay wallet topped up. Amazon has confirmed that the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale will start on October 17. This is the confirmation of the resumption of online shopping battles ahead of the festive season. As always, the Amazon Prime members will get to shop with these deals a few hours before everyone else, on October 16. Incidentally, there is no specific last date for the Great Indian Festival Sale, and Amazon insists this is a "month long celebration" for sellers and consumers. Earlier, Flipkart had already confirmed that the Flipkart The Big Billion Days Sale will run through October 16 to October 21.

Amazon has earmarked $1 billion to enable medium and small businesses in India, and as many as 10 million small businesses are expected to join the digital platform by the year 2025. Amazon has also helped smaller businesses return back to normalcy as far as business is concerned, after a tough last few months because of the coronavirus pandemic. One of the Amazon initiatives includes Local Shops, which brings local offline retailers become online stores, in an attempt to compensate for the lack of footfalls in physical stores. These stores will also get a virtual shop window allowing customers to browse the products as close to possible as they would on an offline store. Amazon will also be adding support for shopping in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada languages for the users in Southern India.

Amazon also says that there will be a 10% instant discount on HDFC Bank credit and debit cards as well as EMI. There will also be No Cost EMI on credit and debit cards via Bajaj Finserv with credit limit up to Rs 1 lakh, depending on your eligibility. There will also be Amazon Pay Daily Shopping Rewards which could see you save up to Rs 500 every day of the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale days.

The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale will, among the new launches, feature the upcoming OnePlus 8T 5G smartphone. The OnePlus 8T is expected to launch on October 14. In the meantime, there remains a slow reveal of offers, schemes and discounts that shoppers can expect during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, ahead of the Dussehra and Diwali festivals. Also listed among the launches is the upcoming Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote Lite. This goes on sale on October 15 and is up for preorder now. The Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote Lite is priced at Rs 2,999.

Amazon had already given us a sneak peek, in the past few days, at what all offers to expect during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. Amazon says there will be No Cost EMI options as well as exchange offers on smartphones, laptops as well as other electronics and accessories. There will be deals on phones from OnePlus, Samsung, Xiaomi, Vivo, Oppo, Nokia, Honor and also the Apple iPhone line-up. The laptop deals could include offers on the Xiaomi Mi NoteBook 14 and the Mi NoteBook 14 Horizon Edition, the Microsoft Surface devices and more.

There will also be similar offers on appliances including TVs for your home. The Amazon Echo, Fire TV and Kindle devices will also have special offers running, including combo schemes, as well as offers on new launches—the new Echo and Fire TV devices are expected to get some offers as they go on sale for the first time. At this time, you can also out to Amazon Alexa and say “Alexa, what is Great Indian Festival” to know more about the sale and also avail exclusive Alexa deals on accessories and devices such as the Wipro Smart Bulb, the Echo Flex and the Amazon Smart Plug.