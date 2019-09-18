Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Starts on September 29; Special Discounts on SBI Cards

Amazon India has announced its ‘Great Indian Festival’, which will run from September 29 till October 4. The Prime Members will get the benefit of early access from September 28, with the sale for them starting at noon. Customers will get deals on a wide selection of smartphones, laptops, cameras, TVs, and large appliances. This year’s ‘Great Indian Festival’ will have a wide range of financing options available as well, including no-cost EMI on Debit and Credit cards and Bajaj FinServ. There will be a 10% instant bank discount on SBI Debit and Credit cards, and exchange offers.

In an interaction with News18, Suchit Subhas, Director, Amazon, said, "Most of the country is shopping during the festive season. Not just from the metro cities, but we see a large chunk of sales from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities as well. From a large appliances perspective, we're seeing a spike in demand for smarter premium products such as smart TVs, or the Alexa-enabled Voltas AC for example." He went on to add that to make customer service more efficient, Amazon will be offering extended warranty, fast and damage-free open-box delivery, as well as no-cost replacements. "We have an entire line-up of smart devices to offer this Diwali, which I feel is a real convenience, and addresses a lot of customers' needs," said Subhas.

There is also a special ‘Festive cashback offer’ where customers can collect offers worth Rs 900. Amazon kicked off the event with its 'Festive Yatra' that will cover 6,000 km across 13 cities, from Lucknow to Ahmedabad and Hyderabad, and ending at Bengaluru.

Customers can choose from a wide selection of brands across product categories being offered; Samsung and OnePlus smartphones, Whirlpool and IFB Washing Machines, Bosch dishwasher, Voltas, LG, and Godrej Air Conditioners, Sony televisions, etc. Amazon's own range of smart devices being showcased includes the new Echo Show 5, Fire Stick 4k (with Alexa remote), Echo Dot, Echo Plus, coupled with Alexa-enabled smart home devices such as the Wipro Smart Bulb, Oakter Smart Plug, Voltas AC, and the Philips Hue Light Strip. At the flag-off event, Manish Tiwary, VP Category Management, Amazon India said, "The Great Indian Festival is the most awaited shopping season for customers in India. With an exciting and vast selection of deals and launches, instant bank discounts, fast delivery and installations, and exchange offer on mobile phones and large appliances, customers can look forward to our greatest celebration ever".

