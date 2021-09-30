Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: These OnePlus Phones and Buds Will Get Discount

OnePlus has started teasing sale offers on its smartphones and other products ahead of the Amazon Great India Festival on October 3. As a part of the sale deal, smartphones such as the OnePlus 9 5G, OnePlus 9 Pro 5G and OnePlus 9R 5G will receive a temporary price cut. Additionally, OnePlus’ new Nord phones - OnePlus Nord 2 5G and Nord CE 5G will get bank offers to allow users to lower the prices. OnePlus AIoT devices like OnePlus Buds Z and Buds Pro will receive a price cut as well.

Starting with the flagship OnePlus 9 Pro 5G, the smartphone will retail at a starting price of Rs 57,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage. The phone comes in Morning Mist, Pine Green, and Stellar Black colours. On the other hand, the regular OnePlus 9 5G will be available for Rs 39,999 for the base storage variant. Both the devices come with cameras co-tuned by Hasselblad. The more affordable OnePlus 9R 5G is also getting a temporary price cut at the Amazon Great India Festival sale and will be available for Rs 34,999 instead of Rs 39,999 for the base 128GB storage. It comes equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 870 SoC. OnePlus’ old-gen OnePlus 8T 5G from last year will be available at Rs 35,499.

Moving to the Nord series, it appears OnePlus Nord 2 5G and OnePlus Nord CE 5G will not receive a price cut, but customers can avail bank deals to lower the prices. During the Amazon Great India Festival sale, customers with Axis Bank and ICICI Bank debit and credit cards will receive extra cashback offers. Customers will also be able to use the EMI payment mode and exchange offers. A dedicated microsite also shows the OnPlus Buds Pro TWS earbuds that currently retail at Rs 9,999 may also receive a price cut at the event. Other products that are stated to receive a discount include OnePlus Buds Z (MRP Rs 2,999), OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z Series (MPR Rs 1,999), and 10,000mAh power bank (MRP Rs 1,299).

