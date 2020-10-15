Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: These Triple Camera Smartphones Will be Sold Under Rs. 15,000

Budget smartphones over the years have evolved, and now users with a price range of Rs. 15,000 can get a host of exciting features. Big brands such as Samsung, Xiaomi, and more today provide a variety of smartphones with a large bezel-less screen, at least triple rear cameras, and even a huge 5,000mAh battery. Notably, many smartphones in this range are getting a price cut bundled with other offers during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale, starting October 17. Additionally, Amazon Prime members will have access to the price deals, 24 hours before the sale window opens for regular customers.

The pricing and offers for several smartphones are announced by the platform in advance to ensure that customers know the best deals best suited for their needs. For this list, we are looking at budget smartphones under Rs. 15,000. All the smartphones listed below come with a large display, at least triple rear cameras, and up to 6,000mAh battery. Amazon is also offering additional discounts on these phones aside price cuts during the Great Indian Festival sale. Prime and non-Prime customers can enjoy additional cashback with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit card across all smartphones listed below.

Redmi 9 Prime (4GB + 64GB)

Xiaomi is offering the latest Redmi 9 Prime for Rs. 9,999 instead of Rs. 11,999 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. The offer is currently live, and customers can even enjoy an instant discount with AU Bank debit cards (10 percent) and HSBC cards (5 percent). The platform is even offering an exchange offer of up to Rs. 10,800 and up to Rs. 150 cashback with Amazon Pay UPI. Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit cardholders can avail no-cost EMI options or enjoy an additional cashback of 5 percent (only Prime members) and 3 percent (non-Prime members). The Redmi 9 Prime sports a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) IPS display and has quad rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary shooter. Other features include a large 5,020mAh battery, MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, and an 8-megapixel front camera.

Samsung Galaxy M21

The 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option of the Samsung Galaxy M21 will be up for grabs at Rs. 12,999 (MRP Rs. 13,999) at the Amazon sale. The Galaxy M21 sports a 6.4-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED screen with a waterdrop notch that the company calls the Infinity U cut display. There are quad rear cameras at the back and a massive 6,000mAh battery on the smartphone. The phone runs Android 10 out-of-the-box and is powered by the Exynos 9611 SoC. Similar to the Redmi 9 Prime, AU Bank debit card and HSBC users can avail an instant discount of 10 percent and 5 percent, respectively. Prime and non-Prime members can enjoy a cashback of 5 percent and 3 percent respectively, with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card. There's also an exchange offer of up Rs. 10,800.

Oppo A52

The Oppo A52 (6GB + 128GB) is getting a price cut of Rs. 3,000 to retail at Rs. 13,990 on the sale day. It packs quad rear camera setup that includes a 12-megapixel main camera. The phone also comes with a 6.5-inch full-HD+ hole-punch display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, and a 5,000mAh battery that supports fast charging. In addition to up to Rs. 10,800 exchange offer, there's instant cashback with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit cards and Amazon Pay UPI. There's no-cost EMI option available with Bajaj Finserv EMI card.

Tecno Spark 6 Air

Customers looking for a huge 7-inch HD+ display, then Tecno Spark 6 Air is worth checking out. The smartphone's price has been dropped from Rs. 10,499 to Rs. 8,699 for the 3GB + 64GB model. Customers with Amazon coupon can save extra Rs. 200 at the time of purchase. There's an exchange offer worth up to Rs. 8,250 available along with standard EMI options with major banks. The Tecno Spark 6 Air is the only phone on this list that comes with triple rear cameras. Other features include an 8-megapixel AI selfie camera, MediaTek Helio A22 SoC and a 6,000mAh battery.

Nokia 5.3

For users looking for clean Android experience, Amazon has listed the Nokia 5.3 at Rs. 12,999 (MRP Rs. 13,999) for the 4GB RAM and 64 GB storage option. The smartphone includes a quad rear camera setup, 4,000mAh battery, and Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC. Customers can also avail 3-month no-cost EMI option with Bajaj Finserv EMI card and standard EMI with major banks. Further, AU Bank debit card and HSBC users can avail an instant discount of 10 percent and 5 percent, respectively, while Prime and non-Prime members can enjoy a cashback of 5 percent and 3 percent respectively, with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card. There's also an exchange offer of up Rs. 10,800.