Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale to Host Over 900 Product Launches Starting Oct 17

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale is set to begin in one week, with the sale’s curtains being raised on Friday, October 16 from Amazon Prime members, and from the day after that for standard users. The 24 hours of early access to the sale will be offered to Amazon Prime subscribers, who will be the first to avail the discounts and offers on various appliances that will be extended to customers. According to Amazon India, the sale will see over 6.5 lakh sellers, and showcase over 4 crore products promoted by Indian small and medium businesses (SMBs). Furthermore, over 20,000 local shops from across 100 Indian cities will also be involved in the Great Indian Festival sale.

Amazon is looking to promote local businesses as part of the Great Indian Festival sale this year, with the company stating that it has already enabled over 1 lakh local shops and kirana stores to serve customers during the sale days. During this sale period, customers will witness the launch of over 900 products – ranging from smartphones, televisions, electronics and accessories, home appliances, kitchen appliances and accessories, as well as non-technology products across a wide belt of categories. To maximise the appeal of the sale and suit Indian shopping needs, Amazon has multiple strategies on offer.

To begin with, Amazon India will offer the entire sale experience to customers in six languages – English, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu, which includes five major Indian languages. The local language interfaces may further encourage users to interact with the platform, without feeling inhibited. The second major strategy by Amazon is to promote festival-specific stores through the days of the Great Indian Festival sale. These stores will include special hubs for festivals such as Navratri, Durga Puja, Dhanteras and the upcoming wedding season. Finally, Amazon India is also appealing to India’s pool of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), which will be able to avail bulk deals by simply scrolling to the commercial section of the festival under Amazon Business.

Amazon has affirmed that to serve customers consistently, it has set up close to 200 delivery stations, and added “tens of thousands” of delivery partners in order to expedite the product deliveries. Given that the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale typically witnesses a rush in orders, shoring up the delivery network will be key to ensuring that customers do not end up waiting far too long to receive pending orders.