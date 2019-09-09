Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale to Kick-Off Soon, Here’s is Everything we Know

With the festive season on its way, Amazon India has already announced its upcoming Great Indian Festival sale. While the e-commerce giant hasn’t confirmed the dates, we are expecting it to kick off by late September or early October. Just like last year, we can expect major deals, discounts and offers on various products including smartphones, laptops, audio products, appliances, smart wearables, and more.

A dedicated page is already live, hinting that the sale should begin very soon. The company has also begun teasing some of the offers that we can expect during the sale. As usual, the sale will begin early for Prime members, presumably a day or two before regular consumers. According to the dedicated page for the Great Indian Festival sale, one can expect 'rock-bottom prices’ on various electronics and 'never before offers' on select smartphones launched in 2019.

Amazon India has also partnered with State Bank of India and will offer an additional 10 percent instant discount for debit card and credit cardholders. Additionally, there will be no-cost EMI on select debit cards, Bajaj Finserv EMI cards, as well as Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit cards.

Smartphones are always one of the most popular categories during these sales and apart from special discounts and pricing, Amazon will also offer deals on protection plans and mobile accessories. One can also expect no-cost EMI and additional exchange offers.

Other notable categories include books and gaming consoles, as well as Amazon’s range of devices including the Echo smart speakers, Fire TV Stick, and Kindle ebook readers, should also be a part of the upcoming sale.

Stay tuned for all the offers as we will be keeping track of all the best deals once they go live on Amazon.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.