Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Top Five Entry-Level Gaming Laptops to Splurge on

Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale is back again and offering great deals running through the week from midnight of October 13 until 11:59 pm on October 17. As usual there are deals and offers on various products including consumer electronics, smartphones, appliances, clothing and more. The ecommerce portal also has some special deals on gaming laptops. Now, these are all entry-level gaming notebooks that should work as an excellent everyday laptop. Don't expect high-end gaming experience especially when it comes to AAA gaming titles.

Lenovo Legion Y540

This sleek, portable 15.6-inch laptop pushes gaming performance to a new level. Amazon is offering the notebook with 9th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD along with an Nvidia GTX 1650 for your gaming needs. The Legion Y540 delivers great performance for your everyday needs and the ability to push enough power for your gaming needs. Other notable features include a host of ports and a white-backlit keyboard.

Asus TUF Gaming FX505DT

This is probably one of the best deals. The laptop is loaded with a quad-core AMD Ryzen 5-3550H processor with 8GB RAM (upgradeable up to 32GB of dual-channel DDR4 2666MHz memory) for improved performance and energy efficiency. You also get a 15.6 inch 120Hz LED-backlit FHD display and the option of an Nvidia GTX 1650 and a 512GB SSD which sounds like a great combination for esports and casual gaming titles. The notebook also comes with HyperCool technology which consists of an anti-dust cooling (ADC) system and HyperFan which ensure exceptional cooling.

Dell G3 3579

With the Dell G3 3579 go where the game takes you! The notebook offers an Nvidia GTX 1050Ti graphics card with a FHD anti-glare IPS display, with 8th Gen Intel Core i5-8300H processor for an uninterrupted powerful performance gaming and multimedia experience. This particular model offers 8GB DDR4 RAM (expandable further) and 512GB SSD storage.

Acer Nitro 7

Acer is offering a great entry-level gaming notebook in the form of the Nitro 7. It comes with the 9th-gen Intel Core i5 9300G processor, with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD + 1TB HDD combo. The display is a 15.6-inch full-HD IPS panel and to handle gaming performance there is an Nvidia GTX 1650 4GB GPU and Acer's CoolBoost technology and dual exhaust port design.

MSI GL65 9SCK-009IN

This one is a steal deal as you are getting the 9th-gen Intel Core i7-9750H processor paried with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of NVMe SSD storage and an Nvidia GTX 1650 GPU. Other features include a 15.6-inch 120Hz Full-HD IPS display and a per-key RGB keyboard by Steelseries. Best of all, you get two years of warranty from MSI instead of the usual one year warranty.

Apart from the discounted pricing, the sale is offering no-cost EMI on Debit and Credit cards, Bajaj FinServ cards and unlimited reward points on Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card. There is also an exchange offer on almost all the gaming notebook mentioned above where you can get up to Rs 12,600 off.

