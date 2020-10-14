Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: You Can Get Up To Rs. 10,000 Off On These Xiaomi Phones

Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale will kick off for Amazon Prime subscribers on October 16 and on October 17 for everyone else. Amazon users will see some of the best deals on millions of products including smartphones, electronics, appliances, fashion apparel, and more. Among smartphones, shoppers will also see some very attractive deals on Chinese manufacturer Xiaomi's devices. A listing page on Amazon shows attractive deals on Xiaomi's smartphones, fitness band, truly wireless earbuds, power bank, and Xiaomi's security camera.

Xiaomi smartphones are being sold with as much as a Rs. 10,000 price cut. The Xiaomi Mi 10 is being sold at Rs. 44,999 against its Rs. 54,999 sticker price. The Redmi Note 8 will be sold at Rs. 11,499, a Rs. 1,500 discount from its original Rs. 12,999 price-tag. Further the whole Redmi Note 9 range will see attractive discounts of up to Rs. 4,000. The Redmi Note 9 will be sold at Rs. 10,999, against its Rs. 14,999 sticker price, the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max has seen a price cut of Rs. 1,000 and is up for sale for Rs. 15,999. The Redmi Note 9 Pro's price has also been slashed by Rs. 4,000, and will also be available for Rs. 12,999 during Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale. The Redmi 9A will also be available for Rs. 6,499 as against its Rs. 7,999 sticker price. Further, the Redmi 9, Redmi Prime and the Redmi 8A Dual will also go for sale during the Amazon Great Indian Festival. The Redmi 9 costs Rs. 8,999, the Redmi 9 Prime costs Rs. 9,999 and the Redmi 8A Dual has been priced at Rs. 7,299 onwards.

Further, the Mi Smart Band 5 has been priced below Rs. 3,000. The Amazon listing shows the Mi Smart Band 5 price as 2,X99. It is important to note here that the Mi Band 5 is anyways available for Rs. 2,999 at retail. It is safe to assume that the Mi Smart Band 5 will be priced below Rs. 2,999. The Mi Earbuds 2C will also be available for Rs. 1,299 during Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. Further, the Redmi Smart Band will be sold for Rs. 1,299 during Amazon's annual sale.