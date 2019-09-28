Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: You Can Get a TCL 55-inch 4K TV For Rs 28,999

The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is now Live for Amazon Prime subscribers, and the deals are rolling out as we speak. This is indeed a great time to splurge the money on gadgets and tech products that you may have been eyeing for a while. One such exciting deal is on the 2019 TCL television range. TCL has its 2019 4K TVs with Amazon Alexa integration available at rather interesting price points during this Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. There are three screen sizes—43-inch, 50-inch and 55-inch with prices starting Rs 21,990. And that is before you factor in the discounts if you pay via an SBI credit card or an ICICI Bank credit card.

The TCL 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 43P65US-2019 with Amazon Alexa is priced at Rs 21,990 and offers 2 HDMI inputs, a 4K UHD (3,840 x 2,160 resolution) display with HDR Pro and micro dimming, a smart TV operating system that is based on Linux, DTS-Dolby digital sound, as well as the built-in Amazon Alexa virtual assistant.

The TCL 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 50P65US-2019 TV is priced at Rs 25,999 and offers 3 HDMI inputs instead. The rest of the specifications, including a 4K UHD (3,840 x 2,160 resolution) display with HDR Pro and micro dimming, a smart TV operating system that is based on Linux, DTS-Dolby digital sound as well as the built-in Amazon Alexa virtual assistant remain the same.

At the top of the ladder sits the TCL 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 55P65US-2019 variant. This is priced at Rs 28,999. This has a 4K UHD (3,840 x 2,160 resolution) display with 60Hz refresh rate and HDR Pro and micro dimming, a smart TV operating system that is based on Linux, DTS-Dolby digital sound as well as the built-in Amazon Alexa virtual assistant remain the same.

These TVs also have the Netflix app preloaded, as well as the TCL TV+ App Store to download more apps and streaming services. Each of these TVs runs a dual core processor and dual core graphics, with 1.5GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage. While Alexa built-in should work automatically with the 50-inch and 55-inch models, you will need to buy a separate Echo Dot to enable that in the 43-inch version.

In case you are paying with an SBI credit card, you will get a discount of 10% up to Rs 2,000. If you are paying via an ICICI Bank credit card, you can get a 55 discount up to Rs 1,000. You can also choose to avail the No Cost EMI option which includes credit cards from American Express, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, Amazon Pay ICICI card, HDFC Bank, Citi Bank, SBI, IndusInd, Yes Bank, Kotak, RBL, HSBC and Standard Chartered, as well as select bank debit cards. There is also an exchange offer which gives you up to Rs 3,620 for your old TV, if you have something to trade-in.

