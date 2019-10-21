Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Your New OnePlus TV Could Cost as Low as Rs 53,069

The smart TV battles are well and truly at their peak as we head into the business end of the shopping spree ahead of the Diwali festival. Amazon has returned with the Great Indian Festival Sale, the Diwali Special Edition. The usual suspects are at play here, with extensive discounts on smartphones, TVs, computing devices, accessories and pretty much anything that you may want to buy. If you are looking for a slick deal on a TV for home, there are some offers on the new OnePlus TVs, the OnePlus TV 55 Q1 and the OnePlus TV 55 Q1 Pro that do reduce the price significantly. The OnePlus TV 55 Q1 priced at Rs 69,899 and the OnePlus TV 55 Q1 Pro sporting a sticker price of Rs 99,899. That calls for some serious investment for a TV that is essentially a first-generation device from a company that is making TVs for the first time. Nevertheless, if you still insist, here are all the offers that you can avail to get discounts on the OnePlus TV.

For starters, you will get Rs 5,000 cashback as Amazon Pay Balance if you pay for the OnePlus TV through any prepaid methods. The price of the TV doesn’t reduce in the final bill, but this cashback gets added to your Amazon Pay account for further transactions and payments. If you are paying with an Axis credit or debit card, you can avail a discount of Rs 2,000 on the OnePlus TV. This means the price of the OnePlus TV 55 Q1 becomes Rs 67,899 while the OnePlus TV 55 Q1 Pro will cost Rs 97,899. You get the same Rs 2,000 discount if you are paying with a Citibank credit or debit card. There is also a flat discount of Rs 400 if you are paying with a RuPay card. If you are paying via an Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card, you can also avail a discount of Rs 2,000 on the sale price of the OnePlus TVs, as well as 5% additional Reward Points for your Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card.

And if you have an older TV to exchange, that will get you a maximum of Rs 9,830 depending on the screen size, age and brand of the TV. In the previous sales, this value was Rs 3,930 at best.

Some of the features that the OnePlus TV line-up packs in include Super Resolution, Contrast enhancement and support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos technologies. The 55-inch QLED panel has the native 4K resolution. It also has the widest HDR support as well—for HDR10, HDR10+, HLG and Dolby Vision. Some of the features that the OnePlus TV line-up packs in include Super Resolution, Contrast enhancement and support for Dolby Atmos as well. While the feature set is largely the same across both TVs, the OnePlus TV 55 Q1 Pro also has an integrated slide-out soundbar-esque speaker system which has 8 speakers—two facing backwards and six facing towards the front, for wider sound and bass as well. The total sound output is rated at 50-watts.

