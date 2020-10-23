Amazon Great Indian Festival: Samsung Announces New Deals on Smartphones, Galaxy Watch and Galaxy Tab Models

Samsung India has announced its special festive offers across its range of smartphones, tablets, and wearables on e-commerce giant Amazon. The sale comes as part of Amazon's annual Great Indian Festival sale and users can avail discounts on Samsung Galaxy smartphones, Galaxy Watch, and Galaxy Tab. Apart from the discounts, Samsung also announced the launch of its 'Galaxy for Life' program during the Great Indian Festival sale. The 'Samsung for Life' plan allows customers to buy select Samsung smartphones at 60 percent of the price with the remaining amount as a guaranteed exchange discount amount for their next purchase of a Samsung Galaxy smartphone after 12 months.

During the sale announced by Samsung, the Samsung Galaxy M51 will see a price cut of Rs. 2,000, bringing the effective price for the smartphone to Rs. 22,499 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option. Similarly, Samsung Galaxy M31s and the Galaxy M21 will also see Rs. 1,000 off on Amazon. These 'M' series smartphones will also be available to purchase on no cost EMI. Further, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 and the Galaxy Tab A10.1, and the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite will also see a Rs. 1,000 price cut during the Amazon Great Indian festival sale. Apart from the Galaxy M smartphones and Galaxy Tab models, the Galaxy Watch 4 LTE will be available at a special price of Rs. 17,990, a discount of Rs. 9,500, with no cost EMI of up to 6 months. Apart from these discounts, Amazon customers using HDFC credit and debit cards will be able to avail an extra 10 percent cashback.

Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale started on October 16 for Amazon Prime members, and October 17 for everyone else.