Amazon Great Indian Festival: Samsung Galaxy M10s Can be Yours for Less Than Rs 5,000

The Amazon Great Indian Festival sale is now live for everyone on the platform, and will run from today, October 13 to Thursday, October 17. Among other deals, one that we believe should appeal to a lot of people is this particular deal on the Samsung Galaxy M10s budget smartphone. While the device is typically priced at Rs 9,999, the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale is offering a flat, Rs 2,000 discount on the device, bringing the price down to Rs 7,999. However, combining this with exchange offers for an old, mid-range smartphone can potentially bring the overall cost down to as low as around Rs 5,000.

For instance, choosing to swap an older device such as the OnePlus 2 (2016), Oppo A71 (2017), Nokia 6.1 (early 2018) or Realme 1 (mid 2018) gives an approximate discount of anywhere between Rs 2,000-Rs 3,000. These deals combined bring the overall price down of the device, effectively giving you a brand new phone for about Rs 5,000 -- the lower margin for what you can realistically expect to pay for a smartphone. This, according to us, sounds like an excellent deal, if you have been using the same phone for a long time, need to upgrade it but do not wish to spend a lot at the moment.

One such exchange scenario comes with the Apple iPhone 6 (32GB), which you may have spent considerable money on when it launched back in 2014. However, if you do not wish to spend a fortune on a flagship smartphone right now, but really need a new device that can work like a stop-gap smartphone until you splurge on your next flagship purchase when 5G phones finally come to India, the Samsung Galaxy M10s makes excellent sense, since the iPhone 6 gives a straight exchange discount of Rs 3,400 -- bringing the price of the Galaxy M10s down to just Rs 4,699.

The Galaxy M10s features a large, 6.4-inch HD+ display with widescreen aspect ratio, a notch at the top housing an 8-megapixel selfie camera, a dual-rear camera with 13-megapixel + 5-megapixel sensors, 3GB RAM, 32GB storage, a 4,000mAh battery and a fingerprint sensor at the rear. The entire setup is powered by an octa-core Exynos 7 series processor, and the battery even gets 15W fast charging (fast charger included in box), as well as the future-proof USB-C port.

On overall terms, this makes it a reasonably reliable overall package, which should comfortably last you for a year or two. The Galaxy M10s already runs on Android 9.0 Pie, and with Google's latest programmes for faster updates, should potentially get Android 10 as well, some time later next year.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.