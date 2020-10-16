Amazon Great Indian Festival: Up to 50% Off on Amazon Echo, Kindle and Other Smart Devices

The Amazon Great Indian Festival sale is now live for Prime members, while regular shoppers will have access to sale deals starting October 17. As expected, the e-commerce giant has listed a host of products, ranging from smartphones to other electronics, with heavy discounts bundled with offers such as free shipping, no-cost EMI, and more. Customers can also enjoy the same sale deals on Amazon's own line of products such as Fire TV Stick, Kindle E-Reader, and more with up to 50 percent off. The Echo Dot smart speaker (4th-generation) is also up for grabs at Rs. 3,249 (MRP Rs. 4,499).

The pricing and offers for several products were announced by Amazon, days before the sale to ensure that customers know the best deals best suited for their needs. Customers looking for premium and budget smartphones can also check out our previous coverage. Similarly, a variety of laptops, suited for gaming and work from home are also up for grabs with great discounts. Meanwhile, here's a list of products from Amazon smart home collection that is witnessing a price cut this festive season.

Amazon Echo Plus (Second Generation)

The Echo Plus (second generation) is currently listed at Rs. 6,499 (MRP Rs. 14,999) for all three colour options. Customers can select no-cost EMI option with credit cards provided by ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, SBI, HDFC Bank, and more to purchase the Amazon smart speaker. However, there's no instant discount offer with any banks on this device. User with Amazon Echo Plus can stream music from Amazon Prime Music, Spotify, JioSaavn, and Gaana with voice commands. The device has four inbuilt microphones and supports Bluetooth.

Fire TV Stick Lite, Fire TV Stick

The newly launched Fire TV Stick Lite is also up for grabs for Rs. 1,999 (earlier price Rs. 2,999). The dongle-style device is made for consumers who want to turn their regular TV into a smart TV, and it supports video streaming in full-HD resolution. The device connects via an HDMI port on the TV. Amazon has not provided and additional EMI option or instant discounts on this product. Similarly, the third-generation Fire TV Stick that packs similar features to that of Fire TV Stick Lite is available to purchase on the platform. Its price has been dropped from Rs. 3,999 to 2,999 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale.

Echo Dot (fourth generation)

The latest Echo Dot that features a sphere shape is up for Rs. 3,249 - a price cut of Rs. 1,250. The device can be purchased with no-cost EMI option with Amazon Pay ICICI credit card and credit cards from Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and more. Similar to the Echo Plus smart speakers, the device can stream music and users can control smart appliances with voice commands. It comes with four microphones.

Kindle (10th generation)

The 10th generation Kinde e-reader is available for Rs. 6,4999 (MRP Rs. 7,999) for both white and black colour options. It is the most affordable Kindle model that comes with a built-in light so that users can read in the dark comfortably. Amazon is also offering a no-cost EMI payment option along with 10 percent instant discount for SBI card users.

Echo Dot (Black) Combo with Wipro 9W LED Smart Color Bulb

Amazon has also listed its previous generation Echo Dot smart speaker with Wipro 9W LED Smart Color Bulb at a discounted price of Rs. 2,099 (earlier price Rs. 3,698). The LED smart light from Wipro is compatible with Alexa and Google Assitant and users can change the the colour of the light from warm to cool shades according to their preferences. This combo deal does not come with additional instant discount orffers or EMI options.