Amazon Great Indian Festival: Up to 50% Off on Amazon Echo, Kindle and Other Smart Devices

Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale commences on October 17 for normal customers and October 16 for Amazon Prime subscribers. As expected, Amazon has announced heavy discounts for its own products like the Amazon Echo smart speakers, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Kindle E-Reader, and more. Amazon is selling its devices with up to a 50 percent discount. Amazon's fourth generation Echo Dot smart speaker will also be made available for sale during the Great Indian Festival sale. Amazon has, however, not offered any discounts on the new Echo Dot (4th generation).

The second generation Amazon Echo Dot, along with a Wipro smart LED buld is priced at Rs. 2,299 - a Rs. 4,299 discount from its the original Rs. 6,598 price for the bundle. The speaker itself will be available for Rs. 2,499 - a Rs. 2,250 dicount from the original Rs. 4,499 pricetag. The Amazon Fire Stick will be sold at a discounted price of less than Rs. 3,000 from its original Rs. 3,999 price, indicating at at least a Rs. 1,000 discount on the Fire Stick. The Fire Stick 4K, on the other hand, will se a Rs. 2,400 discount, available for only Rs. 3,599. The Echo Show will also see at least a Rs. 3,000 discount, and the Amazon Echo smart speaker will be available for Rs. 6,999, a Rs. 3,000 discount from its original Rs. 9,999 price. The 6-inch Kindle (10th generation) will be available at a price of Rs. 6,499, against its Rs.7,999 sticker price.

The Amazon Echo Plus (Second Generation) will see the biggest price cut of Rs. 7,500. The premium smart speaker from Amazon will be available for only Rs. 7,499 as against its Rs. 14,999 sticker price. The Amazon Echo Studio will also see a significant Rs. 4,000 discount, and will be available for Rs. 18,999. Among other deals, the Amazon Echo Dot (third generation), along with a Wipro smart LED bulb, and the Amazon Flex Smart Plug will be available in a bundle for Rs. 3,298, a Rs. 4,299 discount from the Rs. 7,597 sticker price.

The Amazon Great Indian Festival sale was announced last month by the e-commerce giant. The Amazon Great Indian Festival sale is one Amazon's biggest annual sale in India, meaning Amazon users will see some of the best deals of the year on the platform. Walmart-owned Flipkart has also announced the Big Billion Days Sale around the same time. With the festive season setting in, this is the best time for online shoppers to get ready to spend.