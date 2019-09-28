Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
News18 » Tech
1-min read

Amazon Great Indian Festive Sale: Apple iPhone XR is Selling for its Lowest Price Ever at Rs 39,999

At the time of launch, the pricing of the iPhone XR started at Rs 76,900 for the base 64GB storage model and went on to Rs 91,900 for the 256 GB variant.

Kunal Khullar | @kunalneo

Updated:September 28, 2019, 1:08 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Amazon Great Indian Festive Sale: Apple iPhone XR is Selling for its Lowest Price Ever at Rs 39,999
Image for Representation

The new iPhone 11 series is officially selling in India including the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. The arrival of the new iPhones did bring down the price of the older range, but if you head to Amazon India, you are going to be surprised.

The iPhone XR is selling for Rs 39,999 for the 64GB model during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. The 128GB model is selling for Rs 44,999 while the 256GB variant is priced at Rs 57,999. This is substantially lower than the launch price, and seems like a solid move from Apple, especially since the iPhone XR was the top-selling smartphone in the premium segment in Q2 FY19.

It is noteworthy that the Amazon Great Indian Festive sale is live for Prime users starting today, while regular customers can get their hands on the special deals starting tomorrow.

Apple launched the iPhone XR in 2018 as an affordable variant in its iPhone line-up, though it was still priced as a premium category phone in India. At the time of launch, the pricing of the iPhone XR started at Rs 76,900 for the base 64GB storage model and went on to Rs 91,900 for the 256 GB variant. However, a few months down the line, Apple dropped the price as a part of a promotional offer, thereby boosting sales. Subsequently, consumers could buy iPhone XR at a starting price of Rs 53,900 for the 64GB RAM model of the iPhone. The price of the 128GB storage model of the iPhone XR was dropped to Rs 64,900 from Rs 81,900 earlier, while the 256GB variant was selling for Rs 74,900.

The iPhone XR reportedly become the world’s best-selling smartphone during the first half of the calendar year 2019, according to research by IHS Market. Apple shipped 26.9 million units of iPhone XR during H1 2019, more than double that of Samsung’s Galaxy A10, which was second on the list.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram