Amazon Great Indian Festive Sale: Apple iPhone XR is Selling for its Lowest Price Ever at Rs 39,999

The new iPhone 11 series is officially selling in India including the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. The arrival of the new iPhones did bring down the price of the older range, but if you head to Amazon India, you are going to be surprised.

The iPhone XR is selling for Rs 39,999 for the 64GB model during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. The 128GB model is selling for Rs 44,999 while the 256GB variant is priced at Rs 57,999. This is substantially lower than the launch price, and seems like a solid move from Apple, especially since the iPhone XR was the top-selling smartphone in the premium segment in Q2 FY19.

It is noteworthy that the Amazon Great Indian Festive sale is live for Prime users starting today, while regular customers can get their hands on the special deals starting tomorrow.

Apple launched the iPhone XR in 2018 as an affordable variant in its iPhone line-up, though it was still priced as a premium category phone in India. At the time of launch, the pricing of the iPhone XR started at Rs 76,900 for the base 64GB storage model and went on to Rs 91,900 for the 256 GB variant. However, a few months down the line, Apple dropped the price as a part of a promotional offer, thereby boosting sales. Subsequently, consumers could buy iPhone XR at a starting price of Rs 53,900 for the 64GB RAM model of the iPhone. The price of the 128GB storage model of the iPhone XR was dropped to Rs 64,900 from Rs 81,900 earlier, while the 256GB variant was selling for Rs 74,900.

The iPhone XR reportedly become the world’s best-selling smartphone during the first half of the calendar year 2019, according to research by IHS Market. Apple shipped 26.9 million units of iPhone XR during H1 2019, more than double that of Samsung’s Galaxy A10, which was second on the list.

