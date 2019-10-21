Amazon Great Indian Sale Begins October 21: Here is Everything You Need to Know

Amazon India has yet again kicked off a new sale for the festive season and probably the last one before Diwali. The Great Indian Festival begins tomorrow, October 21 with Prime members getting early access starting today. The sale will run through the week and end on Friday, October 25. No points for guessing but there are going to be deals and discounts on smartphones, electronics, appliances, and other categories. Axis Bank and Citi Bank credit card and debit card holders, as well as Rupay card owners, can avail up to 10 percent instant discount on all valid products. Customers can also expect no-cost EMI on debit and credit cards, Bajaj FinServ cards and unlimited reward points on Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card.

The e-commerce portal has revealed some of the deals that we can expect during the sale. For instance, the OnePlus 7 and the OnePlus 7 Pro will be available for a reduced price of Rs 29,999 and Rs 43,999 respectively. The newly launched Samsung Galaxy M10s and Samsung Galaxy A10s smartphones will get a discount of Rs 1,000 discount similarly the Vivo U10 also get Rs 1,000 off on prepaid option. The Poco F1 has been one of the most popular smartphone from Xiaomi and will be available for Rs 14,999 for the base variant. Even the Redmi 7A is getting a price cut and will be available for low price of Rs 4,999 down from Rs 6,499. Apple fans can get their hands on the iPhone XR at a reduced price of Rs 42,999, during the sale.

Xiaomi launcehd the Redmi Note 8 and Note 8 Pro last week which will be going on sale for the first time on October 21, 12PM and will be a part of the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. The Redmi Note 8 comes with a starting price of Rs 9,999 while the Note 8 Pro will be available for Rs 14,999. Airtel will be offering 1120GB data along with unlimited calling, and Airtel Thanks benefits as launch offer with the two phones.

Other than that, shoppers can expect up to 60 percent off on appliances and TV’s with no cost EMI, exchange offers and installation with free deliveries. Some of these include LG (43-inch) 4K Smart TV, Whirlpool Convertible Double Door Refrigerator, Samsung Fully Automatic top load Washing machines and the newly launched Sanyo Kaizen Android Smart TV. Various Amazon products including the Echo range, Fire TV Stick, Kindle, and more will be selling on special offers.

