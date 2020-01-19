Amazon Great Indian Sale: Buy This Samsung 55-inch 4K TV For as Low As Rs 29500

Television deals are back with the latest Amazon Great Indian Sale, which is now Live for everyone. If you are looking for a big screen 4K TV, the Samsung UA55NU6100 could prove to be a rather interesting proposition which you must consider. This is priced at Rs 52,999 and that is already a discount compared to the Rs 59,999 price tag in the previous sale. That is before we factor in all the discounts and free add-ons that the deal offers.

In case you are paying with an SBI credit card, you will get a straight discount of Rs 1,500. This is part of the 10% Instant Discount up to Rs. 1500 on minimum purchase of Rs. 5,000 worth of products during this sale. This means the price of the Samsung UA55NU6100 TV becomes Rs 51,499 since you will be eligible for this complete discount. However, the real steal comes with the exchange offer, which could give you as much as Rs 21,999.60 off on the new TV too—with fairly generous exchange values being offered for older TVs, you could find a steal deal. Amazon is also bundling an Echo Dot smart speaker priced at Rs 2,899 with the Samsung UA55NU6100 TV.

You can also choose to avail the No Cost EMI option which includes credit cards from American Express, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, Amazon Pay ICICI card, HDFC Bank, Citi Bank, SBI, IndusInd, Yes Bank, Kotak, RBL, HSBC and Standard Chartered, as well as select bank debit cards, Bajaj Finserv EMI cards and Amazon Pay EMI.

The Samsung UA55NU6100 4K TV is part of the 2019 line-up of Series 6 smart TVs from the Korean technology giant. This 4K TV supports HDR10+ and HLG high dynamic range standards. This is powered by a quad core processor. Streaming apps including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, Jio Cinema, Sony Liv, Eros Now and Sun NXT, to name a few. You can also enable remote control with the Samsung SmartThings app for the Smart Hub compatible smart home devices. Needless to say, this is a fantastic deal for anyone who may have been looking for a large screen 4K TV, but one that doesn’t cost an arm and a leg.

Incidentally, the Samsung NU6100 series is also available in the 50-inch screen size which is priced at Rs 46,999 before similar discounts and offers become applicable and the 43-inch screen size that is priced at Rs 34,999 before discounts.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.