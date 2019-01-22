English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Amazon Great Indian Sale: Deals on Xiaomi Redmi Y2, Samsung Galaxy S9, Honor Play and More
Amazon's Great Indian Sale continues with discounts and deals on a bunch of smartphones.
Amazon Great Indian Sale: Discounts on Apple iPhone, OnePlus, Xiaomi, Honor Smartphones And More
Loading...
Amazon kicked off its Great Indian Sale on Sunday which will go on till January 23. The first sale of the year includes exchange offers and various discount deals, as well as instant 10 percent discount if customers use an HDFC debit or credit card along with no-cost EMIs options.
Here are some interesting smartphone deals that are being offered under the Amazon Great Indian sale today:
Xiaomi Redmi Y2
The selfie-focused smartphone from Xiaomi is available for Rs 7,999 instead of its usual pricing of Rs 10,499. This is for the 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage variant. If you want to opt for the 4GB RAM with 64GB storage variant, you can grab it for Rs 9,999 instead of Rs 13,499.
Samsung Galaxy S9
Samsung’s flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S9 is currently available at a discounted price on Amazon. The 64GB variant with is available for Rs 48,900, down from its market price of Rs 57,900. Similarly the 128GB and the 256GB variants are also available at discounted prices of Rs 53,999 and Rs 54,800 respectively. With that, you can get extra Rs 9,000 off if you exchange your old phone.
Honor Play
A well-rounded phone for mobile gamers, the Honor Play is also being sold at a discounted price. Launched at Rs 19,999 for the 4GB RAM variant and Rs 23,999 for the 6GB RAM variant, the handset is up for grabs at Rs 13,999 and Rs 17,999 respectively. You can get an additional discount of Rs 8,966 by exchanging your old smartphone.
Catch the biggest newsmakers and the biggest newsbreaks on CNN-News18, the only news destination. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 paise per month. Contact your cable/DTH operator now!
*Rental/capacity fee of Rs. 130/- as charged by cable/DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Here are some interesting smartphone deals that are being offered under the Amazon Great Indian sale today:
Xiaomi Redmi Y2
The selfie-focused smartphone from Xiaomi is available for Rs 7,999 instead of its usual pricing of Rs 10,499. This is for the 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage variant. If you want to opt for the 4GB RAM with 64GB storage variant, you can grab it for Rs 9,999 instead of Rs 13,499.
Samsung Galaxy S9
Samsung’s flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S9 is currently available at a discounted price on Amazon. The 64GB variant with is available for Rs 48,900, down from its market price of Rs 57,900. Similarly the 128GB and the 256GB variants are also available at discounted prices of Rs 53,999 and Rs 54,800 respectively. With that, you can get extra Rs 9,000 off if you exchange your old phone.
Honor Play
A well-rounded phone for mobile gamers, the Honor Play is also being sold at a discounted price. Launched at Rs 19,999 for the 4GB RAM variant and Rs 23,999 for the 6GB RAM variant, the handset is up for grabs at Rs 13,999 and Rs 17,999 respectively. You can get an additional discount of Rs 8,966 by exchanging your old smartphone.
Catch the biggest newsmakers and the biggest newsbreaks on CNN-News18, the only news destination. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 paise per month. Contact your cable/DTH operator now!
*Rental/capacity fee of Rs. 130/- as charged by cable/DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Nokia 7.1 Review: Aesthetics Go A Long Way
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
Ducati DRE Off-Road Days Experience - Learning the Adventure
-
Wednesday 09 January , 2019
2019 Dakar Rally: CS Santosh, Rally Racer – Team Hero MotoSports
-
Tuesday 08 January , 2019
Huawei Mate 20 Pro Review: Beast of an Android Flagship
-
Monday 21 January , 2019
In Conversation With Nancy Chen, Aston Martin
Nokia 7.1 Review: Aesthetics Go A Long Way
Thursday 17 January , 2019 Ducati DRE Off-Road Days Experience - Learning the Adventure
Wednesday 09 January , 2019 2019 Dakar Rally: CS Santosh, Rally Racer – Team Hero MotoSports
Tuesday 08 January , 2019 Huawei Mate 20 Pro Review: Beast of an Android Flagship
Monday 21 January , 2019 In Conversation With Nancy Chen, Aston Martin
Live TV
Recommended For You
- A Professor, Doctor and a Businessman Met on Twitter - Anonymously
- Raincoat or Sweater? Delhi Rains Leave People Confused as Heavy Downpour Continues in NCR
- TRAI’s New Rules For Cable & DTH: Everything You Need to Know Ahead of the Feb 1 Deadline
- WhatsApp Fingerprint Lock, Sticker Integration, Private Replies and More Coming in Future Updates
- Flipkart Republic Day Sale: Discounts on Apple iPad Pro, Samsung Galaxy S9+, Nokia 6.1 Plus And More
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results