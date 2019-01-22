Amazon Great Indian Sale: Deals on Xiaomi Redmi Y2, Samsung Galaxy S9, Honor Play and More

Amazon kicked off its Great Indian Sale on Sunday which will go on till January 23. The first sale of the year includes exchange offers and various discount deals, as well as instant 10 percent discount if customers use an HDFC debit or credit card along with no-cost EMIs options.Here are some interesting smartphone deals that are being offered under the Amazon Great Indian sale today:The selfie-focused smartphone from Xiaomi is available for Rs 7,999 instead of its usual pricing of Rs 10,499. This is for the 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage variant. If you want to opt for the 4GB RAM with 64GB storage variant, you can grab it for Rs 9,999 instead of Rs 13,499.Samsung’s flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S9 is currently available at a discounted price on Amazon. The 64GB variant with is available for Rs 48,900, down from its market price of Rs 57,900. Similarly the 128GB and the 256GB variants are also available at discounted prices of Rs 53,999 and Rs 54,800 respectively. With that, you can get extra Rs 9,000 off if you exchange your old phone.A well-rounded phone for mobile gamers, the Honor Play is also being sold at a discounted price. Launched at Rs 19,999 for the 4GB RAM variant and Rs 23,999 for the 6GB RAM variant, the handset is up for grabs at Rs 13,999 and Rs 17,999 respectively. You can get an additional discount of Rs 8,966 by exchanging your old smartphone.Catch the biggest newsmakers and the biggest newsbreaks on CNN-News18, the only news destination.. Contact your cable/DTH operator now!*Rental/capacity fee of Rs. 130/- as charged by cable/DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.