English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Amazon Great Indian Sale: Discounts on Apple iPhone X, OnePlus 6T, Xiaomi Poco F1 And More
The Amazon Great Indian sale will end on January 23, 2019, while the Flipkart Republic Day Sale will continue till January 22, 2019.
Amazon Great Indian Sale: Discounts on Apple iPhone X, OnePlus 6T, Xiaomi Poco F1 And More (Representative image: News18.com)
Loading...
The two biggest e-commerce players in India, Flipkart and Amazon, kicked off their Republic Day sales on Sunday. The Amazon Great Indian sale will end on January 23, 2019, while the Flipkart Republic Day Sale will continue till January 22, 2019. Besides exchange offers and various discount deals, the giant e-commerce websites are offering 10 per cent instant additional discount on payment via State Bank of India and HDFC debit/credit cards with no EMIs option. Here are the top smartphone deals that are being offered under the Flipkart Republic Day Sale and Amazon Great Indian sale:
OnePlus 6T:
On exchange offer, Amazon is providing an additional discount of Rs. 2,000 with 6 months no-cost EMI option. The effective price would be roughly Rs 30,467. The final effective amount will vary depending on the exchange value of your phone.
Realme U1(3GB RAM, 32GB storage):
Realme U1 base model costs Rs 11,999 but the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant for Rs 10,999. Realme U1 has a large 6.3-inch FHD+ waterdrop-style notch, MediaTek’s Helio P70 processor, 13MP+2MP rear camera and 25MP front camera, Android 8.1 with ColorOS 5.2, and a 3500mAh battery. Read our review here.
Apple iPhone X:
Under the Amazon Great Indian Sale, the 64GB Apple iPhone X is available at Rs 74,999 with a discount of Rs 16,901. The 256GB variant of the iPhone X is available at Rs 89,999 after a discount of Rs 18,931.
Poco F1:
Poco F1 is available for Rs 19,999 during the sale down from its original price of Rs 23,999. The Poco F1 by Xiaomi features 12-megapixel rear camera and 5-megapixel selfie shooter. Flipkart is offering a discount of Rs. 4,000 on its 6GB RAM and 64GB ROM version.
Catch the biggest newsmakers and the biggest newsbreaks on CNN-News18, the only news destination. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 paise per month. Contact your cable/DTH operator now!
*Rental/capacity fee of Rs. 130/- as charged by cable/DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
OnePlus 6T:
On exchange offer, Amazon is providing an additional discount of Rs. 2,000 with 6 months no-cost EMI option. The effective price would be roughly Rs 30,467. The final effective amount will vary depending on the exchange value of your phone.
Realme U1(3GB RAM, 32GB storage):
Realme U1 base model costs Rs 11,999 but the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant for Rs 10,999. Realme U1 has a large 6.3-inch FHD+ waterdrop-style notch, MediaTek’s Helio P70 processor, 13MP+2MP rear camera and 25MP front camera, Android 8.1 with ColorOS 5.2, and a 3500mAh battery. Read our review here.
Apple iPhone X:
Under the Amazon Great Indian Sale, the 64GB Apple iPhone X is available at Rs 74,999 with a discount of Rs 16,901. The 256GB variant of the iPhone X is available at Rs 89,999 after a discount of Rs 18,931.
Poco F1:
Poco F1 is available for Rs 19,999 during the sale down from its original price of Rs 23,999. The Poco F1 by Xiaomi features 12-megapixel rear camera and 5-megapixel selfie shooter. Flipkart is offering a discount of Rs. 4,000 on its 6GB RAM and 64GB ROM version.
Catch the biggest newsmakers and the biggest newsbreaks on CNN-News18, the only news destination. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 paise per month. Contact your cable/DTH operator now!
*Rental/capacity fee of Rs. 130/- as charged by cable/DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Nokia 7.1 Review: Aesthetics Go A Long Way
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
Ducati DRE Off-Road Days Experience - Learning the Adventure
-
Wednesday 09 January , 2019
2019 Dakar Rally: CS Santosh, Rally Racer – Team Hero MotoSports
-
Tuesday 08 January , 2019
Huawei Mate 20 Pro Review: Beast of an Android Flagship
-
Wednesday 16 January , 2019
Top 5 Alternatives To The Apple MacBook Air 2018
Nokia 7.1 Review: Aesthetics Go A Long Way
Thursday 17 January , 2019 Ducati DRE Off-Road Days Experience - Learning the Adventure
Wednesday 09 January , 2019 2019 Dakar Rally: CS Santosh, Rally Racer – Team Hero MotoSports
Tuesday 08 January , 2019 Huawei Mate 20 Pro Review: Beast of an Android Flagship
Wednesday 16 January , 2019 Top 5 Alternatives To The Apple MacBook Air 2018
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Stephen Fry Just Spotted 'Adarsh Balak' Poster at His Doctor's Office, and Desi Twitter Has Lost it
- None of the Avengers Can Beat Thanos' Hilarious #10YearChallenge, See Post
- Old MS Dhoni is Back With a Vengeance: Border
- Roger Federer to Play French Open for First Time Since 2015
- World's Cutest Dog Boo Dies of Heart Break, Take a Look at His Cutest Moments
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results