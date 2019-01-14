English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Amazon Great Indian Sale: Discounts on Apple, OnePlus, Xiaomi, Honor Smartphones And More
The Amazon Great Indian Sale should bring great deals on popular smartphones like OnePlus 6T, and more including Samsung Galaxy phones, iPhones, Honor, Realme, and Xiaomi.
Amazon Great Indian Sale: Discounts on Apple iPhone, OnePlus, Xiaomi, Honor Smartphones And More
Loading...
Amazon is back with ‘Amazon Great Indian Sale’ from January 20 to 23, 2019. The sale will apply to all the 170 million products across various categories and will offer special deals for Prime members. The Amazon Great Indian Sale should bring great deals on popular smartphones like OnePlus 6T, and more including Samsung Galaxy phones, iPhones, Honor, Realme, and Xiaomi. Flipkart has also tied up with HDFC Bank to offer exclusive debit and credit card discounts. The HDFC card users will get around 10 percent instant discount on purchasing the products on offer with their debit or credit cards during the sale. Bajaj Finserv EMI card holders can also shop for more than 10 crore products with no-cost EMI.
“As the most trusted and visited ecommerce destination, we are geared up to serve our customers with blockbuster deals from lakhs of sellers. The Amazon Great Indian Sale will have great deals across a wide range of products including Smartphones, Consumer Electronics, Fashion, Home & Kitchen, Large Appliances, Daily Essentials and more. With No-cost EMI on Debit & Credit cards and Bajaj Finserv Cards, fast delivery & installation of appliances, exchange of mobile phones & large appliances, instant bank discounts and lots more, customers can look forward to an exciting sale on Amazon.in,” said Manish Tiwary, Vice President - Category Management, Amazon India.
The upcoming deals from the Amazon Great Indian Sale include up to Rs 3,000 off on Amazon Devices including Amazon Echo, FireTV Stick and Kindle eReaders.
“As the most trusted and visited ecommerce destination, we are geared up to serve our customers with blockbuster deals from lakhs of sellers. The Amazon Great Indian Sale will have great deals across a wide range of products including Smartphones, Consumer Electronics, Fashion, Home & Kitchen, Large Appliances, Daily Essentials and more. With No-cost EMI on Debit & Credit cards and Bajaj Finserv Cards, fast delivery & installation of appliances, exchange of mobile phones & large appliances, instant bank discounts and lots more, customers can look forward to an exciting sale on Amazon.in,” said Manish Tiwary, Vice President - Category Management, Amazon India.
The upcoming deals from the Amazon Great Indian Sale include up to Rs 3,000 off on Amazon Devices including Amazon Echo, FireTV Stick and Kindle eReaders.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
2019 Dakar Rally: CS Santosh, Rally Racer – Team Hero MotoSports
-
Tuesday 08 January , 2019
Huawei Mate 20 Pro Review: Beast of an Android Flagship
-
Monday 07 January , 2019
In Conversation With Gareth Flood, Chief Marketing Officer, Shell
-
Friday 04 January , 2019
Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2018) Review: When The Good Becomes Better
-
Thursday 03 January , 2019
Samsung Galaxy A9 Review: Are Four Cameras Better Than One?
2019 Dakar Rally: CS Santosh, Rally Racer – Team Hero MotoSports
Tuesday 08 January , 2019 Huawei Mate 20 Pro Review: Beast of an Android Flagship
Monday 07 January , 2019 In Conversation With Gareth Flood, Chief Marketing Officer, Shell
Friday 04 January , 2019 Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2018) Review: When The Good Becomes Better
Thursday 03 January , 2019 Samsung Galaxy A9 Review: Are Four Cameras Better Than One?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Gully Boy Apna Time Aayega Song Out: Ranveer Singh Nails it as an Effortless Rapper
- Top 5 Android Phones Around Rs 20,000 to Buy in Jan 2019: Xiaomi Poco F1, Realme 2 Pro, Nokia 7.1 And More
- Himachal Pradesh Temple to Install 2,500 kg Ghee Idol of Goddess for Makar Sankranti
- Pakistan University to Celebrate Sisters' Day on Valentine's Day to Promote 'Islamic Traditions'
- Shahid Kapoor Answers Which Ex He Would Like to Forget- Kareena Kapoor or Priyanka Chopra
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results