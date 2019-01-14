Amazon Great Indian Sale: Discounts on Apple, OnePlus, Xiaomi, Honor Smartphones And More

Amazon is back with ‘Amazon Great Indian Sale’ from January 20 to 23, 2019. The sale will apply to all the 170 million products across various categories and will offer special deals for Prime members. The Amazon Great Indian Sale should bring great deals on popular smartphones like OnePlus 6T, and more including Samsung Galaxy phones, iPhones, Honor, Realme, and Xiaomi. Flipkart has also tied up with HDFC Bank to offer exclusive debit and credit card discounts. The HDFC card users will get around 10 percent instant discount on purchasing the products on offer with their debit or credit cards during the sale. Bajaj Finserv EMI card holders can also shop for more than 10 crore products with no-cost EMI.“As the most trusted and visited ecommerce destination, we are geared up to serve our customers with blockbuster deals from lakhs of sellers. The Amazon Great Indian Sale will have great deals across a wide range of products including Smartphones, Consumer Electronics, Fashion, Home & Kitchen, Large Appliances, Daily Essentials and more. With No-cost EMI on Debit & Credit cards and Bajaj Finserv Cards, fast delivery & installation of appliances, exchange of mobile phones & large appliances, instant bank discounts and lots more, customers can look forward to an exciting sale on Amazon.in,” said Manish Tiwary, Vice President - Category Management, Amazon India.The upcoming deals from the Amazon Great Indian Sale include up to Rs 3,000 off on Amazon Devices including Amazon Echo, FireTV Stick and Kindle eReaders.