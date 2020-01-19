Amazon Great Indian Sale: Get Rs 15,000 Amazon Pay Cashback With a New OnePlus TV

Yet another month, yet another sale, and yet more enticing offers to splurge on. This is particularly true if you want to buy a new TV. The OnePlus TVs are back on sale during the Amazon Great Indian Sale which is now live. The offers are applicable on both variants of the OnePlus TV—the OnePlus TV 55 Q1 and the OnePlus TV 55 Q1 Pro. The OnePlus TV 55 Q1 priced at Rs 69,899 and the OnePlus TV 55 Q1 Pro sporting a sticker price of Rs 99,899. That is before the discounts kick in.

For starters, you will get Rs 10,000 cashback as Amazon Pay Balance if you pay for the OnePlus TV 55Q1 through any prepaid methods—that is, pay for it using a credit card, debit card, Amazon Pay wallet or UPI. The cashback gets added to your Amazon Pay account for further transactions and payments. If you buy the OnePlus TV 55Q1 Pro, the return that you get as Amazon Pay cashback is Rs 15,000. If you are paying with an SBI credit card, you can avail a discount of Rs 1,500 on either of the OnePlus TV variants. This means the price of the OnePlus TV 55 Q1 becomes Rs 68,399 while the OnePlus TV 55 Q1 Pro will cost Rs 98,399.

And if you have an older TV to exchange, that will get you a maximum of Rs 2,050 depending on the screen size, age and brand of the TV. In the previous Amazon sale, this value was Rs 9,830 at best, which makes the current exchange offer look pale in comparison. You can also choose to avail the No Cost EMI option which includes credit cards from American Express, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, Amazon Pay ICICI card, HDFC Bank, Citi Bank, SBI, IndusInd, Yes Bank, Kotak, RBL, HSBC and Standard Chartered, as well as select bank debit cards, Bajaj Finserv EMI cards and Amazon Pay EMI.

Some of the features that the OnePlus TV line-up packs in include Super Resolution, Contrast enhancement and support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos technologies. The 55-inch QLED panel has the native 4K resolution. It also has the widest HDR support as well—for HDR10, HDR10+, HLG and Dolby Vision. Some of the features that the OnePlus TV line-up packs in include Super Resolution, Contrast enhancement and support for Dolby Atmos as well. While the feature set is largely the same across both TVs, the OnePlus TV 55 Q1 Pro also has an integrated slide-out soundbar-esque speaker system which has 8 speakers—two facing backwards and six facing towards the front, for wider sound and bass as well. The total sound output is rated at 50-watts. These TVs run Google’s Android TV, including popular streaming apps such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Hotstar.

Over the past few months, OnePlus has rolled out updates that have significantly improved the picture quality as well as the overall user experience of the premium OnePlus TVs—something that was perhaps to be expected from first generation devices.

