Amazon Great Indian Sale Vs Flipkart Republic Day Sale: Discounts on Apple, OnePlus, Smartphones And More

Flipkart and Amazon are all set to host the Republic Day Sale. Both sales will kick off starting January 20 and will go on until January 23. In this sale, Amazon Prime members will get 12-hour early access to major deals on January 19. At the very same time, Flipkart Plus members will get early access to the sale starting at 8 pm on January 19.Flipkart sale is touted to bring blockbuster deals on mobile phones, laptops, TVs, and fashion products. It will offer Block Buster deals on Mobiles, Laptops, TVs and more every 8 hours, Rush Hours extra discounts till 2AM on January 20th, Extra 26% off everyday from 2PM to 6PM, 10% off on Rs. 1450 worth shopping and 15% off on shopping worth Rs. 1950, Buy 3 get 10% off and buy 4 get 15% off, up to 75% off on TVs and Appliances, up to 80% off on electronics and accessories.The Amazon Great Indian Sale will apply to all the 170 million products across various categories and will offer special deals for Prime members. The Amazon Great Indian Sale should bring great deals on popular smartphones like OnePlus 6T, and more including Samsung Galaxy phones, iPhones, Honor, Realme, and Xiaomi. Flipkart has also tied up with HDFC Bank to offer exclusive debit and credit card discounts. The HDFC card users will get around 10 percent instant discount on purchasing the products on offer with their debit or credit cards during the sale. Bajaj Finserv EMI card holders can also shop for more than 10 crore products with no-cost EMI.