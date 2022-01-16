Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2021 Now Live: Best Deals on These Top 6 Smartphones

Amazon is offering up to 40 percent discounts on a range of smartphones at the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2021. The sale event started for Prime members today, January 16, while non-Prime customers can enjoy benefits from January 17. The Great Republic Day sale will go on till January 20, the official website notes. As a part of the sale event, customers can also avail deals like no-cost EMI, exchange offer, Amazon coupon and free screen replacement. Additionally, SBI credit card users will get up to Rs 1,750 instant discount on select smartphones. In case you’re planning to buy a new smartphone, here’s a list you can check out.

iPhone 12: Apple’s flagship from 2020 iPhone 12 is retailing at starting Rs 53,699 for the base 64GB model at the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2021. On the other hand, its 128GB and 256GB models are available at Rs 61,999 and Rs 75,999, respectively. The phone carries dual-rear cameras and a 12-megapixel selfie snapper. Customers get 5G support, a 6.1-inch OLED display, and MagSafe wireless charging.

OnePlus 9R: The Snapdragon 870-powered OnePlus 9R is getting a price cut, days after the company released the OnePlus 9RT in India. The former is retailing at Rs 36,999 during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2021. SBI customers can further lower the price to Rs 33,999. The phone comes with 65W fast charging, quad rear cameras, and a vivid 6.55 Inches Fluid AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G: Customers can also check out the Xiaomi 11 Nite NE 5G that comes with the Snapdragon 778 SoC - a mighty all-rounder mid-budget chipset that can offer good battery life. The phone is retailing for Rs 26,999 at the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2021. Customers can also use an Amazon coupon worth Rs 1,000 - effectively lowering the price to Rs 25,999. The phone features triple rear cameras, a sleek 6.81mm thick body, and a 4,250mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G: The Snapdragon 778G-powered Samsung Galaxy M52 5G is also getting a huge price cut, and it is currently retailing at Rs 24,999 during the Amazon sale. SBI customers can further lower the price to Rs 21,999 for the base 6GB RAM model. It comes with a triple rear camera system and a large 6.7 sAMOLED display. Similar to the Xiaomi phone, the Galaxy M52 5G sports a sleek build.

Nokia G20: If you’re looking for a more budget option, the Nokia G20 is retailing at Rs 12,490 (4GB RAM + 64GB storage) during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2021. The phone, like other Nokia devices, promises a clean Android UI and it comes with a 48-megapixel quad rear camera system. We also get a large 5,050mAh battery and 6.5-inch HD+ screen with 1600×720 pixels resolution.

Realme Narzo 50A: Another budget phone Realme Narzo 50A is getting a price cut and retailing at Rs 9,449 (including SBI offer). The phone comes with a MediaTek Helio G85 octa-core chipset, 4GB of RAM, 6.5-inch HD+ Display, and a quad rear camera setup. It also packs a huge 6000mAh battery unit.

