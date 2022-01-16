CHANGE LANGUAGE
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2022: Deals on Gaming Laptops, Alexa Speakers and More

The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2022 is already live for Amazon Prime members, while non-Prime members can enjoy sale offers and deals from tomorrow.

Tech Desk

Amazon is celebrating Republic Day 2022 in India with its annual Great Republic Day Sale 2022. The sale event is already live for Amazon Prime members, while non-Prime members can enjoy sale offers and deals from tomorrow, January 17. The sale event will last till January 20. Customers who are planning to get a new smartphone or upgrade their home TV can check out a variety of products. As always, Amazon has also announced deals on its in-house Alexa-powered devices. During the Great Republic Day Sale 2022, SBI credit card users can enjoy additional offers on a range of items.

Amazon Products: A range of Amazon’s in-house products are getting a temporary price cut at the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2022. Some of the devices available with a discount include:

  • Fire TV Stick (3rd Gen, 2021) with all-new Alexa Voice Remote: Rs 2,799
  • Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote Lite (HD streaming): Rs 2,099
  • Echo speaker (4th Gen, Black) combo with Wipro 9W LED smart colour bulb: Rs 5,549
  • Amazon Kindle (10th Gen) with 6-inch Display: Rs 6,799

Gaming Laptops: Gaming laptops from Asus, HP, MSI, and more are also available discounts and other offers at Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2022. Some of the laptops worth checking out include:

  • HP Victus (AMD Ryzen 5 5600H CPU + Radeon RX5500M GPU): Rs 57,990
  • MSI GF75 Thin (Intel i5-10300H CPU + Nvidia GTX1650 GPU): Rs 59,990
  • ASUS TUF Dash F15 2021 (Intel Core i5-11300H CPU + RTX 3050 Ti GPU): Rs 80,990
  • Acer Nitro 5 AN515-57 (Intel Core i5-11400H CPU + NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 GPU): Rs 71,490

Smart TV: If you’re planning to upgrade your home entertainment system, here are some TVs with a 43-inch display at the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2022.

  • Redmi 108 cm (43 inches) Full HD Smart LED TV: 22,999
  • OnePlus 108 cm (43 inches) Y Series Full HD LED Smart Android TV: Rs 25,999
  • Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Crystal 4K Series Ultra HD Smart LED TV: Rs 36,990
  • iFFALCON 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Certified Android Smart LED TV: Rs 23,991

Wireless Power banks: Power Banks are fairly common these days, but many are yet to own wireless power banks. These will remove the hassle of wrapping your compatible phones, headphones, or watches around a charging cable. Check out these devices at the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2022.

  • Gionee 10000mAh Li-Polymer Wireless Charging Power Bank: Rs 849
  • Mi Wireless Power Bank 10000mAh: Rs 2,499
  • Samsung Wireless Power Bank 10000mAh: Rs 3,599

Smartphones: We have already compiled a list of smartphones that are getting a price cut, coupled with other offers. But here are three devices that you must check out at the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2022:

  • iPhone 12 (64GB): Rs 53,699
  • OnePlus 9R (128GB): Rs 36,999
  • Samsung Galaxy M52 5G (128GB): 24,999

first published:January 16, 2022, 16:30 IST