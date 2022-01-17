Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2022: iPhone 12, AirPods Pro, MacBook Get Big Discount

Apple iPhone, iPad Air 2021, and M1-powered MacBook Air 2020 are getting a temporary price cut at the ongoing Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2022. The event is now open to all customers and will continue till January 20. As a part of the sale deals, customers can enjoy no-cost EMI and bank offers on a variety of products. SBI credit card customers will also get additional instant discounts on select items. The price of products at the Amazon sale may fluctuate, so interested customers may want to hurry.

Starting with the iPhone 12, the 64GB storage option is retailing at Rs 56,999. The 128GB model is available for Rs 61,999 and the 256GB variant for Rs 75,999 at the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2022. Customers can choose between the White, Red, Black, Blue, and Green colour option. The phone comes with Apple’s A14 Bionic chip, a 6.1-inch OLED display, and dual rear cameras. The iPhone 12 also gets 5G and MagSafe wireless charging support.

If you’re looking for a tablet, Apple’s 2020 edition iPad Air is getting a massive price drop. It is retailing at Rs 47,900 (MRP 54,900) for the base 64GB storage during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale. We also get a 256GB storage option for Rs 58,900. Customers can choose between Grey, Green, Pink, Blue, and White colours. The iPad Air 2020 comes with an A14 Bionic chipset that also powers the iPhone 12 series. Other features include a 10.9-inch screen, Touch ID, 12-megapixel primary camera, and Wi-Fi 6.

Lastly, the 2020 edition of M1-powered Apple MacBook Air and AirPods Pro are also getting a price cut. Both are retailing at Rs 92,900 (8GB + 256GB SSD) and Rs 18,990, respectively. The 512 SSD storage version of the MacBook Air M1 is available at Rs 1,04,990. Customers can choose between silver, pink, and grey colour options. The laptop comes with a 13.3-inch screen.

