Amazon Great Republic Day Sale Announced: Discounts - Up To 40% on Mobiles And 75% on Laptops And More

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023: E-commerce platform Amazon has announced the Republic Day Sale 2023 dates. The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale will commence from January 19 to January 22. Amazon Prime members will have early access to the sale starting on January 18.

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023

During the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023, interested customers will be able to get deals on smartphones from brands such as Apple, Samsung, OnePlus, Vivo, Realme, Oppo, and Xiaomi. The will be discounts on other items such as electronics, clothing, and accessories. Amazon India will offer up to 40 per cent discount on mobiles and accessories and 75 per cent off on laptops and smartwatches.

The e-commerce platform is also offering a “10 per cent Instant Discount On SBI Credit Card & EMI Transactions" for SBI card users during the sale, subject to terms and conditions. The company has not yet revealed the specific discounts that will be available during the sale.

Amazon India has revealed that this sale will include blockbuster deals, budget bazaar, pre-booking, 8 pm deals as well as new launches. The company also mentioned that Amazon’s early access will allow customers to gain exclusive access to any of the app’s sales events a day before other users.

Meanwhile, those who can’t wait to buy a new smartphone can check Amazon Prime Phones Party sale (exclusively for Prime members). Amazon is offering bank offers, discounts, no-interest equated monthly installment scheme, and more on smartphones. In the sale, the e-commerce platform is offering an instant cashback of 10 per cent (up to Rs 1,000) on HDFC Bank card transactions.

Check some of the smartphones which are available at discounted prices during the Prime Phones Party sale.

Xiaomi 12 Pro: Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, the Xiaomi 12 Pro is available at a discounted price of Rs 54,999. The smartphone has a triple-camera set-up on the back, each of 50-megapixel resolution but different configurations.

Customers can also buy Redmi 11 prime 5G and Redmi K50i at Rs 11,999 and Rs 22,999 respectively, with an additional Rs 1000 off from the bank offer.

Samsung Galaxy S22: It is available for Rs 52,999 on the Prime Phones Party sale. The smartphone features a 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED 2X display and Pro-grade camera. You can also get a phone on no-cost EMI for 12 months.

