Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Best Deals on Smartphones, Laptops, TWS Earbuds and More

Amazon is currently hosting the Great Republic Day Sale in India where the e-commerce giant is offering temporary price cuts bundled with deals like no-cost EMI on a range of products such as smartphones, consumer electronics, smart TVs, and more. The sale event that started early for Prime members on January 19 will last till January 23. The Great Republic Day Sale is also showcasing products from Indian small and medium businesses across categories like fashion and beauty essentials, accessories, smart wearables, office products and stationaries. Customers can save extra money by availing a 10 percent instant discount with SBI credit cards on regular and EMI transactions on select products. Notably, the event coincides with Flipkart's Big Saving Days sale that would last till January 24.

Amazon is also offering great deals on its in-house smart portfolio that includes Fire TV Stick models, Echo speakers, and more. Smartphones from popular brands like Apple and Xiaomi are also up for grabs with temporary price cuts. Customers planning to buy TWS earbuds such as Apple AirPods and Jabra Elite buds can too enjoy sale deals like no-cost EMI or cashback with Amazon Pay ICICI credit card. As mentioned, select items can be bought with 10 percent additional discount on SBI credit card.

Smartphones: The Amazon Great Republic Day sale is offering the base 64GB of iPhone 12 mini at Rs 64,490 (MRP Rs 69,900) while its 128GB model is available at Rs 69,490 (MRP Rs 74,900). The 32GB model of the iPhone 7 is retailing at Rs 27,999 (MRP Rs 29,900) during the sale event. Xiaomi's Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is also down to Rs 14,999 from Rs 18,999 for the 6GB + 64GB storage option. The newly launched Mi 10i (8GB RAM + 128GB) comes bundled with sale deals like an exchange offer worth up to Rs 12,400 and instant discount of up to Rs 1,500 with SBI credit card. The online shopping platform is further offering a coupon-based discount worth Rs 13,000 on the Oppo Find X2, bringing down the effective price of the phone to as low as Rs 51,990 (MRP Rs 69,990).

Amazon devices: As mentioned, Amazon's own in-house products like Fire TV Stick and Echo speakers are getting a temporary price cut at the Great Republic Day Sale. Currently, Fire TV Stick (2020 model) is down to Rs 2,799 (MRP Rs 4,999) while the Fire TV Stick Lite is retailing at Rs 2,299. The Kindle e-reader (10th generation) is available at Rs 6,799, down from Rs 7,999. Customers can also check out the Echo Dot (4th generation) smart bulb combo that is retailing at Rs 3,399. Prime members can enjoy free delivery across all these products. The Kindle e-reader is available regular EMI option.

TWS earbuds: Sony WF-XB700 TWS earbuds are currently available for Rs 6,990 instead of Rs 9,990 on Amazon. Customers can enjoy an additional 10 percent discount of up to Rs 1,500 with SBI credit card on both regular and EMI transactions. On the other hand, the second-generation Apple AirPods are retailing at Rs 13,990. The premium Jabra Elite 65t TWS earphones are getting a massive discount as well and are currently selling at Rs 3,999 (MRP Rs. 13,999).

Laptops: Customers can also check out a bunch of laptops with Intel Core i5 processor that is suitable for work from home or online education scenarios. Xiaomi's Mi Notebook 14 with Intel Core i5-10210U CPU and 8GB RAM + 256GB SSD storage is available at Rs 40,999 with deals like no-cost EMI, an exchange offer of up to Rs 8,850, and 10 percent instant discount with SBI credit card. The Dell Vostro that comes with the 11th-gen Intel Core i5 CPU is available Rs 49,990 (MRP Rs 55,283) with the same sale deals. Customers can also check out the ultra-light Avita Liver V14 that packs the 10th-gen Intel Core i5 processor coupled with 8GB RAM + 512GB SSD storage. It is available at Rs 37,990.