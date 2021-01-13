Amazon Great Republic Day Sale to Start on January 20: Deals on iPhone 12 mini, Redmi Note 9 and More

Amazon India's Great Republic Day Sale is back, and the company will host the event between January 20 to 23. As a part of the Republic Day celebrations in the country, the e-commerce giant will offer sale deals like instant discounts, no-cost EMI, and free delivery on a range of products such as smartphones, consumer electronics, smart TVs, and more during the event. Notably, Amazon Prime members will get 24-hour early access to deals on January 19. The Great Republic Day Sale is also showcasing products from Indian small and medium businesses across categories like fashion and beauty essentials, accessories, smart wearables, office products and stationaries.

Amazon says that customers during the Great Republic Day Sale can save extra money by availing a 10 percent instant discount with SBI credit cards on regular and EMI transactions. Users can enjoy cashback deals with Amazon Pay ICICI credit card on a variety of products as well. Other offers like no-cost EMI with Bajaj Finserv EMI card, Amazon Pay ICICI credit card, and other domestic and international banks will also be available. Homegrown brands such as Odisha Handloom, Tantuja, Navlik, Blocks of India, Craft Play Handicraft, Arata, Khadi Essentials, Kitchoff, and more will showcase products with sale deals at the event.

Amazon has also listed some smartphones on its website that would get a temporary price cut during the sale event. The list is typically released ahead of sale events, to give customers a clear idea of their shopping list. Notably, the iPhone 12 mini will get a discount at the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale. The phone's exact discounted price detail remains unclear, but its regular price in India is set at Rs 69,900. Other notable phones that will receive a price cut include, OnePlus 8T 5G, Samsung Galaxy M51 and Galaxy M31 Prime, and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max. During the event, customers can also purchase new devices such as Mi 10i, Samsung Galaxy M02s, and Oppo A15s. Notably, Amazon's own Echo smart speakers will get a discount, though the exact discounted price details remain unclear, at the moment.