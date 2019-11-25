Amazon Has Some Cool Deals on The OnePlus TV: Discounts, Cashback And More

Time flies. OnePlus has completed five years in India and to celebrate the occasion, there are some special offers on the 55-inch QLED OnePlus TV line-up that couch potatoes would surely love. The OnePlus TV 55 Q1 Pro and the OnePlus TV 55 Q1 can now be purchased with straight discounts, cashback offers, exchange offers and the no-cost EMI option on Amazon.in. The OnePlus TV 55 Q1 is priced at Rs 69,900 while the OnePlus TV 55 Q1 Pro costs Rs 99,000 before the offers are calculated.

Let us take the OnePlus TV 55 Q1 first. The price tag of Rs 69,900 can be reduced straightaway by Rs 4,000 if you are paying with an HDFC Bank credit or debit card. That means this will now cost you Rs 65,900. Then there is the exchange offer which gives you up to Rs 7,000 for your existing TV—the final value will depend on the brand, model and screen size. The lucky ones who do get the full value for the existing TV will now pay Rs 58,900 for the OnePlus TV 55 Q1. If you are paying by an HSBC credit card, there is a 5% instant discount up to a measly Rs 250. Then there is also the option of the no-cost EMI on most cards. Do remember though that the OnePlus TV 55 Q1 doesn’t come with a table-top stand in the box, and instead comes with only the wall-mount. If you wish to install this on a table, the stand will cost you Rs 2,990 more.

The OnePlus TV 55 Q1 Pro is the higher spec variant with the slide-out soundbar. If you are looking to buy this, paying via an HDFC Bank credit or debit card will get you a Rs 5,000 discount. The exchange offer for your existing TV gets you up to Rs 7,000 for your existing TV, depending on screen size and brand. HSBC bank still has the measly 5% instant discount up to Rs 250 option, but we really wouldn’t attach much value to that. The no-cost EMI option is available for the OnePlus TV 55 Q1 Pro as well.

