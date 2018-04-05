Amazon India Launches 'Back to School' Store For School Going Kids

Amazon India today announced the launch of a new 'Back to School' store on Amazon.in to help students and parents shop for school supplies. The store offers products like school bags, shoes, academic books, laptops, art supplies, lunch boxes and more. The store features a mix of homegrown and international brands such as American Tourister, Reebok, Classmate, Faber-Castell, Camlin, Milton, HP and more.Aimed at children across different age groups, the school bookstore has been curated according to class, subject and board with additional study material for competitive exams like Olympiads, NTSE and IIT Foundation, the company said in a statement. The store also includes sports supplies, musical instruments, art and tech essentials and a children’s books section with various genres segregated into five age-groups.Additionally, the store also features decor and room furnishing such as beds in fun designs, printed bedsheets, wall stickers and wardrobes for kids to decorate their space their way. The store also offers kids’ apparel, shoes, toys and video games for after school hours.• Minimum 40% off on school bags• Up to 50% off on school shoes• Up to 50% off on school supplies• Up to 25% off on academic books• Up to 40% off on lunch boxes and water bottles• 40% - 70% off on clothing• 40% - 60% off on shoes• Up to 60% off on watches• Up to 50% off on sunglasses• Up to 45% off on toys and games• Up to 40% off sports equipment• Up to 40% off on video games• Up to 50% off on arts and craft supplies• Up to 40% off on music instruments• Special offers worth Rs 4,199 on Kindle starter pack• 30% - 70% off on décor and lighting• Up to 30% off on room furnishing• Up to 30% off on room organizers• Desktops starting at Rs 5,999 and Laptops starting at Rs 13,999.