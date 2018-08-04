Amazon India Announces 'Freedom Sale' From August 9: Here's Everything You Need To Need To Know

Amazon India is all set organise a four-day sale from August 9-12. There will be more than 20,000 deals on smartphones, consumer electronics, fashion, large appliances, and TVs among others as well as across brands such as OnePlus, Vivo, JBL, LG, Philips, and Casio. Amazon has additionally highlighted that there will be some "great discounts" on Amazon Echo devices, Fire TV Stick, and Kindle e-readers throughout the Amazon sale. The smartphones that are likely to get a price cut during the sale includes phones like OnePlus 6, Realme 1, Honor 7X, Moto G6, Samsung Galaxy Note 8, Vivo X21, and Huawei P20 Lite among others. Amazon Prime Members can expect special deals and discounts during the sale. Amazon is teasing up to 60 percent discount for Prime members on PC accessories.Manish Tiwary, Vice President - Category Management, Amazon India, said “As the most trusted and visited shopping destination in India, we look forward to celebrating every occasion with our customers. The Amazon Freedom Sale has been curated to offer everything customers are looking for this season and more! With new launches, great deals, extra cashback, no cost EMI and convenient exchange options, customers can look forward to a grand celebration on Amazon.in.”During the Amazon Freedom Sale, Amazon India customers can save with an additional cashback of 10 per cent when they pay using SBI debit and credit cards. Eligible customers can also avail EMI on using their debit card from select banks. Amazon states that discounts and deals will offer up to 40 percent off on mobile phones and accessories, up to 50 percent off on consumer electronics and daily essentials, 50 to 80 percent off on fashion and up to 70 percent off on home and outdoors equipment.