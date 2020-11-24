About 70,000 Indian Exporters to Showcase Products During Black Friday Weekend Via Amazon Program

People in the United States are gearing up for the upcoming Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, considered as the biggest sales in the country marking the beginning of the holiday season in the US. While customers are gearing up to make purchases for the upcoming holiday season in America, manufacturers and sellers are also sorting supply chains and discounts in order to leverage the demand during Black Friday weekend. Exporter's from India are also looking to cash in on the Black Friday weekend, as Amazon has announced that more than 70,000 Indian exporters on Amazon Global Selling program will showcase million of Made in India products to customers on Amazon.com during the Black Friday weekend.

The exporters will launch thousands of new products on Amazon’s global websites for the upcoming holiday season. The Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale starts on Thursday November 26 and ends on Monday, November 30. Amazon customers globally will able to discover and enjoy a range of products including gifting options like STEM Toys, Fashion Jewelry, Teas and Beverages, Beauty products, Leather journals, and bags by exporters from across India. The Amazon Global Selling Program is the US giant's project for Indian exporters to help them identify key holiday shopping trends to bring in relevant product assortment. Amazon supports the exporters with logistics to get the inventory ready and guides them to market their products through a range of deals and advertising options.

Some of the globally popular Indian brands from Amazon Global Selling that will offer their products are Jackinthebox Toys, Aheli, Jewel Zone, SVA Organics, and more.

Amazon Global Selling enables more than 70,000 Indian exporters to sell millions of ‘Made in India’ products to customers worldwide through its 15 international websites in countries such as USA, UK, UAE, Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, France, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Brazil, Japan, Australia and Singapore.