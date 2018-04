Amazon India Expands Its Footprints in North East India

Amazon.in has announced the expansion of its own delivery network in various parts of North East India, which includes states such as Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Manipur, Nagaland and Sikkim. With this expansion, Amazon now has 20 Service Partner nodes across the eight North Eastern states. “This is an almost 2X increase from the existing network of Service Partner nodes that were set up prior to Diwali last year. The Service Partner program will enable Amazon to penetrate further into tier 3 and tier 4 locations in India with its own delivery services,” said Amazon India in a release.The Service Partner program is one of the last mile models by Amazon Logistics wherein entrepreneurs act as Amazon.in’s local distribution network providers and create the last mile delivery footprint. The company now has over 350 Service Partner nodes across the country including regions such as Jorhat, Agartala, Zunhebotto, Tirap, Saiha, Ukhrul and Tamenglong to name a few.“We believe that customers, no matter where they reside or are located, value fast & reliable delivery. In line with our vision of making ecommerce a part of everyday life, we now have our own delivery services in every state of North East India that includes Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim and Tripura. This will enable us to better serve our customers and also support our Prime customers with free and fast delivery,” said Akhil Saxena, Vice President, India Customer Fulfilment, Amazon India.Under the ‘I Have Space’ program (IHS), Amazon India partners with local store owners across different cities to deliver products to customers within a 2 – 4 kilometre radius of their store. These local entrepreneurs understand their area well and have immense goodwill in their neighbourhood to efficiently deliver and receive products. Amazon.in has successfully unlocked the potential of such storeowners, allowing them to supplement their regular income and generate more footfalls in their stores. On an average, Amazon India’s store partners deliver between 20 to 30 packages a day, earning a fee per delivery. Amazon India now has over 17,500 stores under this flagship program in over 225 cities.“This growth in our delivery network will also create numerous opportunities for local entrepreneurs to scale their business to greater heights under Amazon’s Service Partner Program. We are happy to announce that we now have more than 20 Service Partner nodes, strengthening our last mile delivery capability in the region,” added Saxena.Amazon has also invested in expanding its network of Fulfilment Centres (FC) to 62 in 13 states across the country with a combined storage space of close to 16 million cubic feet. Leveraging its fulfilment center with state-of-the-art infrastructure, Amazon provides a delightful customer experience through its program - Fulfilment By Amazon (FBA).In another news , Amazon.com Inc may make a rival offer to buy Indian e-commerce firm Flipkart, which is in tie-up talks with Walmart Inc, local media reported, as the two U.S. retail giants jostle for dominance in India's booming online industry. Amazon held early exploratory talks to buy control of Indian rival Flipkart but a deal with Walmart is more likely, daily newspaper Mint said on Wednesday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.One person familiar with the matter told Reuters that the probability of a deal with Amazon was low, and that any such deal could spark monopoly concerns as Flipkart and Amazon dominate India's e-commerce market. The person declined to be identified as discussions were private.