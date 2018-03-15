English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Amazon India, HackerEarth Partner For Alexa Hackathon
"The AI Hackathon with HackerEarth will showcase the potential of the developer community in India to build voice skills for Alexa," Dilip RS, Country Manager for Alexa Skills Kit, Amazon, said in a statement.
Amazon India, HackerEarth Partner For Alexa Hackathon (photo for representation, image: Reuters)
Amazon India on Wednesday announced a partnership with Bengaluru-based talent management start-up HackerEarth for its first virtual Artificial Intelligence (AI) hackathon for Alexa in the country. This unique hackathon is aimed at building more engaging skills for Alexa, which is the Cloud-based voice assistant, including Amazon Echo.
Also Read: Blocked Broadcom Deal May Stunt Chinese Silicon Valley Investment
"The AI Hackathon with HackerEarth will showcase the potential of the developer community in India to build voice skills for Alexa," Dilip RS, Country Manager for Alexa Skills Kit, Amazon, said in a statement. The contest will encourage developers to think outside of the traditional application development approach and embrace a voice-first design approach.
Also Read: UK Privacy Watchdog Ends WhatsApp Probe After Compliance Pledge
The participants will be given access to the Alexa Skills Kit (ASK) -- a set of free, self-service, public APIs that developers can utilise to easily create new experiences for Alexa. The ASK is a useful tool for independent developers, designers and brands to create new ways to engage Alexa. "It is a great honour to collaborate with Amazon India for the AI Hackathon. This hackathon will provide a platform for eager participants to create amazing new skills for Indian users," said Sachin Gupta, CEO and Cofounder, HackerEarth.
The registration process for hackathon will conclude on April 1.
Watch: Google Assistant Powered Home Automation | First Look at MWC 2018
Also Watch
Also Read: Blocked Broadcom Deal May Stunt Chinese Silicon Valley Investment
"The AI Hackathon with HackerEarth will showcase the potential of the developer community in India to build voice skills for Alexa," Dilip RS, Country Manager for Alexa Skills Kit, Amazon, said in a statement. The contest will encourage developers to think outside of the traditional application development approach and embrace a voice-first design approach.
Also Read: UK Privacy Watchdog Ends WhatsApp Probe After Compliance Pledge
The participants will be given access to the Alexa Skills Kit (ASK) -- a set of free, self-service, public APIs that developers can utilise to easily create new experiences for Alexa. The ASK is a useful tool for independent developers, designers and brands to create new ways to engage Alexa. "It is a great honour to collaborate with Amazon India for the AI Hackathon. This hackathon will provide a platform for eager participants to create amazing new skills for Indian users," said Sachin Gupta, CEO and Cofounder, HackerEarth.
The registration process for hackathon will conclude on April 1.
Watch: Google Assistant Powered Home Automation | First Look at MWC 2018
Also Watch
| Edited by: ---
-
Renowned British Physicist Stephen Hawking dies at 76
-
Wednesday 14 March , 2018
Google Pixel 2 Review: Sounds Convincing For Rs 42,000
-
Wednesday 14 March , 2018
Google Pixel 2 Review: Sounds Convincing For Rs 42,000
-
Friday 09 March , 2018
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
-
Tuesday 13 March , 2018
The Farmers Protest : Devendra Fadnavis Govt Bows Down to Red Sea of Farmers in Mumbai
Renowned British Physicist Stephen Hawking dies at 76
Wednesday 14 March , 2018 Google Pixel 2 Review: Sounds Convincing For Rs 42,000
Wednesday 14 March , 2018 Google Pixel 2 Review: Sounds Convincing For Rs 42,000
Friday 09 March , 2018 REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Tuesday 13 March , 2018 The Farmers Protest : Devendra Fadnavis Govt Bows Down to Red Sea of Farmers in Mumbai
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Nidahas Trophy, India vs Bangladesh: Team India Report Card
- Vaani Kapoor Turns Muse for Gauri-Nainika, Ashish N Soni; Sets the Ramp on Fire Twice
- Champions League: Ton-up Messi Shines as Barcelona Crush Chelsea
- 11 Times Indians Proved That They Can Do Without Science (Or Common Sense)
- The Dos And Don'ts Of Wearing Florals