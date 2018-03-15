Amazon India, HackerEarth Partner For Alexa Hackathon

Amazon India on Wednesday announced a partnership with Bengaluru-based talent management start-up HackerEarth for its first virtual Artificial Intelligence (AI) hackathon for Alexa in the country. This unique hackathon is aimed at building more engaging skills for Alexa, which is the Cloud-based voice assistant, including Amazon Echo."The AI Hackathon with HackerEarth will showcase the potential of the developer community in India to build voice skills for Alexa," Dilip RS, Country Manager for Alexa Skills Kit, Amazon, said in a statement. The contest will encourage developers to think outside of the traditional application development approach and embrace a voice-first design approach.The participants will be given access to the Alexa Skills Kit (ASK) -- a set of free, self-service, public APIs that developers can utilise to easily create new experiences for Alexa. The ASK is a useful tool for independent developers, designers and brands to create new ways to engage Alexa. "It is a great honour to collaborate with Amazon India for the AI Hackathon. This hackathon will provide a platform for eager participants to create amazing new skills for Indian users," said Sachin Gupta, CEO and Cofounder, HackerEarth.The registration process for hackathon will conclude on April 1.