Amazon India Hits Major Milestone As It Replaces Single-use Plastic With Recyclable Materials

Image for Representation (Image: Reuters)

Image for Representation (Image: Reuters)

In September 2019, Amazon had pledged to meet this goal in an accelerated time frame by June this year.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: June 29, 2020, 5:01 PM IST
Amazon India announced on Monday it has eliminated all single-use plastic in packaging Monday it has eliminated all single-use plastic in packaging originating from its 50-plus fulfilment centres in the country. In September 2019, the company had pledged to meet this goal in an accelerated time frame by June this year, this goal in an accelerated time frame by June this year, it said in a statement.

The first milestone towards this goal was achieved in December 2019 when the company replaced plastic packaging material, such as bubble wraps and air pillows, with cushion' in its packaging. The company then introduced 100 per cent plastic-free The company then introduced 100 per cent plastic-free and biodegradable paper tape earlier this year, which is used to seal and secure customer shipments.to seal and secure customer shipments.

Additionally, the company has replaced thin clingfilms for customer deliveries among other material with films for customer deliveries among other material with packaging options that are not single-use plastic in nature. "All other plastic packaging material originating from "All other plastic packaging material originating from the Amazon Fulfilment Centres is 100 per cent recyclable through available collection, segregation and recycling channels," the statement added.

