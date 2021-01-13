Amazon India Introduces Online Education Academy to Prepare Student for JEE, MET Exams: How to Enroll

Amazon India has announced the launch of Amazon Academy to help students prepare for competitive exams like JEE (Joint Entrance Examination). The e-commerce giant explains that the online platform offers specialised tutorials via curated learning materials, live lectures, and comprehensive assessments in Math, Physic, and Chemistry. The Amazon Academy has been in the works for quite some time, and now, it available in beta on the web and the Google Play store. The company claims that its online education platform includes special mock tests crafted by industry experts and over 15,000 handpicked questions with hints and detailed step by step solutions for practice.

The Amazon Academy also aims to teach mnemonics, analytical tricks, and other problem-solving tools to help aspirants retain concepts more effectively. In addition to the JEE, the platform includes resources for BITSAT (Birla Institute of Technology and Science Admission Test), VITEEE (VIT Engineering Entrance Exam), SRMJEEE (SRM Joint Engineering Entrance Examination), and MET (Manipal Entrance Test) aspirants. Amazon has not provided details on whether the online academy will extend to non-engineering aspirants in India.

Speaking over the development, Amol Gurwara, Director of Education at Amazon India says, "Amazon Academy aims to bring high quality, affordable education to all, starting with those preparing for engineering entrance examinations. Our mission is to help students achieve their outcomes while also empowering educators and content partners to reach millions of students."

The company adds that the Academy enables active learning through live lessons, and students can engage with expert faculty and clarify doubts in real-time. It will also hold live All India Mock Tests (AIMT) at scheduled intervals. Amazon is initially offering the content through Amazon Academy for free, though it may introduce a pricing structure over time — depending on the success of the platform. Amazon, with its new initiative, would hope to rival popular online education platforms like Unacademy and Byju that have seen tremendous adoption amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

To enroll into the Amazon Academy, users would need an Amazon account. After logging in, simply choose your course and class (class XI or XII) and access resources for free.