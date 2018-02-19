English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Amazon India Launches New Categories Under The Local Finds program
According to Amazon, the Local Finds program enables sellers of all sizes and scale to easily start selling on Amazon.in with simplified documentation, convenience of doorstep pickup & delivery and faster payment disbursements.
Amazon India Launches New Categories Under The Local Finds Program (photo for representation, image: Reuters)
In line with its vision to transform the way India sells, Amazon.in announced new categories for sellers under its Local Finds program. Sellers can now sell a wide range of products across an array of new categories such as mobile & computer accessories, fashion, home, kitchen, pets, beauty, health, appliances, sports, toys, garden, bags & luggage, media and industrial products. These categories will feature under the Local Finds store for customers in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Chennai. Amazon will continue to facilitate delivery and payments to ensure a seamless, worry-free shopping experience the company said in a statement.
Also read: Twitter Will Stop Supporting Its Mac Desktop App
According to Amazon, the Local Finds program enables sellers of all sizes and scale to easily start selling on Amazon.in with simplified documentation, convenience of doorstep pickup & delivery and faster payment disbursements. To start selling in these new categories, sellers have to simply log in using the Amazon.in shopping app. All the new categories have already been added to the listing form. Sellers will be able to sell multiple products in these categories which already exist in Amazon.in’s catalogue. After selecting the desired category, a search box will show up using which sellers can search for their desired product in the catalogue with ease and list it.
Also read: Virgin, Maharashtra in Pact to Build Mumbai-Pune Hyperloop
Amazon.in’s Local Finds program was launched as a pilot in Bengaluru in early 2017 with a mission to enhance discovery, convenience & trust of buying products or services from local sellers. It has since been expanded to Mumbai, Hyderabad and Chennai. From silk thread bangles and jhumkas made at home by local designers to classics, self-help & academic books from individuals to used electronics offering great value for money, Local Finds is home to diverse selection which otherwise is difficult to find under one roof. With the addition of new categories such as mobile & computer accessories, fashion, home, kitchen, pets & beauty among others, Local Finds is a one-stop-shop for all your needs.
Also Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro Review: Best Bang For Your Buck at Rs 13,999
Also Watch
Also read: Twitter Will Stop Supporting Its Mac Desktop App
According to Amazon, the Local Finds program enables sellers of all sizes and scale to easily start selling on Amazon.in with simplified documentation, convenience of doorstep pickup & delivery and faster payment disbursements. To start selling in these new categories, sellers have to simply log in using the Amazon.in shopping app. All the new categories have already been added to the listing form. Sellers will be able to sell multiple products in these categories which already exist in Amazon.in’s catalogue. After selecting the desired category, a search box will show up using which sellers can search for their desired product in the catalogue with ease and list it.
Also read: Virgin, Maharashtra in Pact to Build Mumbai-Pune Hyperloop
Amazon.in’s Local Finds program was launched as a pilot in Bengaluru in early 2017 with a mission to enhance discovery, convenience & trust of buying products or services from local sellers. It has since been expanded to Mumbai, Hyderabad and Chennai. From silk thread bangles and jhumkas made at home by local designers to classics, self-help & academic books from individuals to used electronics offering great value for money, Local Finds is home to diverse selection which otherwise is difficult to find under one roof. With the addition of new categories such as mobile & computer accessories, fashion, home, kitchen, pets & beauty among others, Local Finds is a one-stop-shop for all your needs.
Also Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro Review: Best Bang For Your Buck at Rs 13,999
Also Watch
| Edited by: ---
-
Watch: Tiny Indian Sanctuary Sees Increase in One-Horned Rhinos
-
Friday 09 March , 2018
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
-
Saturday 17 March , 2018
When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
-
Monday 19 March , 2018
Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
Watch: Tiny Indian Sanctuary Sees Increase in One-Horned Rhinos
Friday 09 March , 2018 REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Saturday 17 March , 2018 When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
Monday 19 March , 2018 Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
Thursday 15 March , 2018 India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
Live TV
Recommended For You
- World's Last Male Northern White Rhino Dead
- Show Your True Colors With These Catwalk-approved Alternatives To Red Lipstick
- Schweinsteiger And Wife Ivanovic Celebrate Birth of First Child
- Stephen Hawking's Last Research Paper Could Prove The Existence of Multiple Universes
- Self-driving Uber Car Kills Arizona Woman Crossing Street