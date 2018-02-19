English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Amazon India Launches New Categories Under The Local Finds program

According to Amazon, the Local Finds program enables sellers of all sizes and scale to easily start selling on Amazon.in with simplified documentation, convenience of doorstep pickup & delivery and faster payment disbursements.

News18 Tech

Updated:February 19, 2018, 12:24 PM IST
Amazon India Launches New Categories Under The Local Finds Program (photo for representation, image: Reuters)
In line with its vision to transform the way India sells, Amazon.in announced new categories for sellers under its Local Finds program. Sellers can now sell a wide range of products across an array of new categories such as mobile & computer accessories, fashion, home, kitchen, pets, beauty, health, appliances, sports, toys, garden, bags & luggage, media and industrial products. These categories will feature under the Local Finds store for customers in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Chennai. Amazon will continue to facilitate delivery and payments to ensure a seamless, worry-free shopping experience the company said in a statement.

According to Amazon, the Local Finds program enables sellers of all sizes and scale to easily start selling on Amazon.in with simplified documentation, convenience of doorstep pickup & delivery and faster payment disbursements. To start selling in these new categories, sellers have to simply log in using the Amazon.in shopping app. All the new categories have already been added to the listing form. Sellers will be able to sell multiple products in these categories which already exist in Amazon.in’s catalogue. After selecting the desired category, a search box will show up using which sellers can search for their desired product in the catalogue with ease and list it.

Amazon.in’s Local Finds program was launched as a pilot in Bengaluru in early 2017 with a mission to enhance discovery, convenience & trust of buying products or services from local sellers. It has since been expanded to Mumbai, Hyderabad and Chennai. From silk thread bangles and jhumkas made at home by local designers to classics, self-help & academic books from individuals to used electronics offering great value for money, Local Finds is home to diverse selection which otherwise is difficult to find under one roof. With the addition of new categories such as mobile & computer accessories, fashion, home, kitchen, pets & beauty among others, Local Finds is a one-stop-shop for all your needs.

