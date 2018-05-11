Amazon India Launches Shutterbug Online Photography Club

Amazon India today launched Shutterbug, a one-of-its-kind online club for photography enthusiasts. Shutterbug is designed to be a free to use, engaged community bringing all photographers from beginners to professionals under one roof. The club is open for everyone interested in photography and offers a mix of tips & tutorials, engagement opportunities with renowned photo mentors, offline workshops and exciting contests to showcase photography skills.Amazon India has partnered with Toehold Travel & Photography, a renowned training & photography brand helmed by Jayanth Sharma, a Sanctuary Asia award-winning photographer with the aim to educate and upskill budding photographers in India. Shutterbug will feature original bite-sized video training content and exercises from Toehold. There is also a formal course on photography featuring five modules with 17 videos called Essentials of Photography. Shutterbug will also feature monthly content on advanced techniques on different genres of photography. Moreover, Amazon India will be leveraging expert content & renowned photo mentors from top imaging brands like Leica, Canon and Sony.“Amazon.in has a wide customer reach being the world’s largest product search engine. Associating with a program like Shutterbug helps us to not only bring our devices and accessories to the customers but also educate them about the advantages, utility and optical excellence of our products”, said Sunil Kaul, Managing Director, Leica Camera, APAC. He further added, “I foresee that programs like these help build the desire for new product categories in India as these need awareness for adoption and growth.”“Shutterbug has been designed with a single objective of helping photography enthusiasts indulge in their passion. Along with video content, we will be facilitating interactions with leading brands and stalwarts of the industry. We look forward to celebrating photography in India through this unique platform.” said Jonathan Burks, Category Leader - Consumer Electronics, Amazon India.Statistically, photography has become a ubiquitous hobby among millennials around the world. According to industry reports, in 2017, 1.2 trillion photos were clicked – about 160 pictures for each of the 7.5Bn people on earth! In 2016, 350Mn photos were shared on Facebook, 95Mn on Instagram, 400Mn Snapchat and 1.6Bn via WhatsApp every day. However, what separates iconic photographers from amateurs is their curiosity to learn, continuing practice to hone their skills and using the right equipment for the job.