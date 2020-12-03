Amazon India Launches Toyathon Challenge 2020 to Support Aatmanirbhar Toy Tech Innovation

Amazon India has announced the launch of its Toyathon Challenge 2020, in association with Skillenza. The initiative is in line with the Indian government’s National Education Policy 2020 vision, which aims to help use toys for children to impart education and engagement, as well as contribute to the entertainment of young minds in the country. As part of the challenge, Amazon India will support young innovators across educational institutes in India to use innovative toy technologies, while using traditional Indian techniques with a mix of modern initiatives.

The move will also aim to innovate toy technology development, while repurposing India’s historic, traditional craft making processes. The initiative aims to promote both educational and recreational growth of children, and is in line with PM Narendra Modi’s aatmanirbhar Bharat vision. Union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal said upon the announcement of the challenge, “The toy industry is massive and there is immense scope for India to repurpose our traditional craft making processes to develop toys that can be used as learning tools for all round development of children. I am pleased to launch #ToyathonChallenge2020, a toy hackathon by Amazon to promote innovations in toy technology & design to reflect Indian ethos & values.”

Amit Agarwal, global SVP and country head of Amazon India, also said on the matter, “India’s toy manufacturing industry is unique and can help increase our contribution to the global industry. We have been committed to enabling the MSME ecosystem through different initiatives to support local artisans and manufacturers. The ToyathonChallenge2020 is another step towards our commitment to local empowerment where the winners will get a chance to partner with a leading Indian toy manufacturing brand to showcase their creation.”

The hackathon will be held virtually, and registrations for the same will begin soon. According to Amazon, any student enrolled in a higher education institute in India will be able to take part in the challenge. The competition will be held over a period of nine to 12 weeks, across four phases. Once this is concluded, a jury will evaluate all submissions and winners will be announced on Amazon and Skillenza’s platforms.