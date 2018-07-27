English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Alexa Cast Lets You Stream Amazon Music To Alexa Speakers
Alexa Cast works with any Alexa-enabled device, so it supports Echo speakers, third-party Alexa products, and some of Amazon’s Fire devices.
Amazon Introduces Alexa Cast For Music Control From Your Phone (photo for representation, image: AFPrelaxnews)
Amazon on Thursday added a new Alexa Cast feature to its Amazon Music app for iOS and Android. With this new feature, users will be able to easily transition from listening to through the Amazon Music app to listen to their Amazon Music playlists on an Alexa device. This feature is available on the latest versions of the Amazon Music app for iOS and Android. Once you're in the updated app, simply find the cast icon, and any Amazon or Alexa-enabled speakers you have would be listed. Alexa Cast works with any Alexa-enabled device, so it supports Echo speakers, third-party Alexa devices such as the Harman Kardon Allure, and some of Amazon’s Fire devices. The feature is very similar to Google’s Cast technology, which has been offering much of the same ever since Google first introduced its Chromecast streaming adapter five years ago.
To recall, this week Amazon also announced its new equalizer and sound mode controls for select Alexa-enabled devices, allowing its US customers to personalize the tone of their audio through speech. Supported speakers will include the brand's own Echo family, as well as a few third-party options, such as the new Sonos Beam and Polk Command Bar. “Alexa, crank up the bass,” “Alexa, turn up treble,” or “Alexa set TV mode.” It's as easy as that.
There are three supported bands (Bass, Midrange, Treble) that define audio frequency ranges, and different devices can be set to different outputs to achieve the right sound. Those who take their movies seriously may like to be able to set the front-facing speaker to ‘Bass' and another to ‘Treble' for a more immersive experience. Once the EQ is set to the listeners' preference, they will remain that way for any audio played subsequently. What sounded great during the movie may not be as suitable for a podcast? -- this can again be changed with a simple command.
Five preset modes make it easy for those who aren't audiophiles to get the right settings depending on what they are listening to -- movie, music, night, sport and TV. The developer blog, which details the new functions that are coming soon, does not state when or if this will be made available outside of the US in the near future.
